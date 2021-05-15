Wild Atlantic Way 80ac farm to sell in lots

The branding of the Wild Atlantic Way must be one of the most successful branding initiatives developed for an Irish product. It is to Irish tourism what Kerrygold is to the dairy industry.

In a multi-lot online auction Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher is selling an 80ac residential farm on the Wild Atlantic Way at Carrowmacbrien, Rathlee, Easkey, Co Sligo.

Situated on the eastern shores of Killala Bay, the holding is divided into a total of 12 lots aimed at a multitude of customers.

Located 47km west of Sligo town, the seaside farm is 8km north of Enniscrone and 4km from Easkey.

Mainly in good heart it is parcelled for sale with a view to maximising its site potential and recognising its agricultural value. Overall entitlements with the property come to a total of €6,990.

While Mr Fox is adamant the place will be sold in 12 individual lots, his overall target price in advance of online auction is €700,000.

When the house is extracted this works out at about €6,500/ac for the land. Each lot will be sold with its share of the entitlements.

Whatsapp The land in most of the plots is in good heart

The property is the estate of the late Anthony Walsh and while it was farmed as a dairy operation at one time, in later years it operated as a drystock holding.

For the purposes of the sale the first three lots consist of 4.3ac, 3.9ac and 3ac respectively. Made up of good grazing land, all three have site potential while two of the plots have water laid on.

Potential

The fourth lot extends to 2.2ac and is described as good, but heavy land with three small pieces of shore plots. Lot 5 has site potential and extends to 5.6ac of well-fenced and good land with four small pieces of shore plots.

The sixth and seventh lots extend to 5.6ac and 6.6ac respectively.

The smaller plot is made up of decent grazing ground with good fencing and has water laid on while the larger is heavier in nature. A small plot of .32ac makes up lot 7A.

Whatsapp The yard at the Rathlee farm has an impressive range of sheds

The eighth lot is a 7.1ac parcel of good, well-fenced land accessed by a right of way. Lots nine and 10 consist of 4.5ac and 2.8ac respectively and both have site potential.

The 11th lot, extending to 30ac, is the largest one and is located at Caltra, Culleens.

Laid out in up to a dozen fields the land is heavy in nature and accessed by a right of way. It includes a derelict house and cattle handling facilities, comes with more than €2,700 in entitlements and has an undivided 63rd share in 137ac of commonage.

The last lot includes the house and farmyard on 3ac along with four small pieces of shore plots.

The house is a three-bedroom, single storey farmhouse with an extension to the rear. While in need of refurbishment the substantial residence is on an excellent site with land stretching down to the sea.

Whatsapp The three-bedroom house is to be sold with the sheds on 3ac

The yard consists of an array of good buildings including an A-roofed cattle shed, two standalone lean-to type sheds suitable for livestock, machinery or fodder while other facilities include a feed bin and a variety of older stone sheds.

Mr Fox expects keen interest from the locality and further afield. Given that the auction is an online event, he also expects strong overseas interest.

The property will be sold on the LSL platform at 2pm on Friday, June 4. Intending bidders are asked to register with the auctioneers at least five days prior to the auction​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.