Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wild Atlantic Way 80ac farm to sell in lots

Site value and farm value to compete in Sligo land sale

The various plots of the Rathlee farm are close to the sea Expand
The land in most of the plots is in good heart Expand
The yard at the Rathlee farm has an impressive range of sheds Expand
The three-bedroom house is to be sold with the sheds on 3ac Expand
The sheds at Rathlee are in good condition and suitable for a range of functions Expand

Close

The various plots of the Rathlee farm are close to the sea

The various plots of the Rathlee farm are close to the sea

The land in most of the plots is in good heart

The land in most of the plots is in good heart

The yard at the Rathlee farm has an impressive range of sheds

The yard at the Rathlee farm has an impressive range of sheds

The three-bedroom house is to be sold with the sheds on 3ac

The three-bedroom house is to be sold with the sheds on 3ac

The sheds at Rathlee are in good condition and suitable for a range of functions

The sheds at Rathlee are in good condition and suitable for a range of functions

/

The various plots of the Rathlee farm are close to the sea

Jim O'Brien

The branding of the Wild Atlantic Way must be one of the most successful branding initiatives developed for an Irish product. It is to Irish tourism what Kerrygold is to the dairy industry.

In a multi-lot online auction Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher is selling an 80ac residential farm on the Wild Atlantic Way at Carrowmacbrien, Rathlee, Easkey, Co Sligo.

Most Watched

Privacy