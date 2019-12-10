Wicklow dairy farm changes hands for €3.5m

The final figure is said to be somewhere in the region of the guide, which was set at €3.5m

On the market for some time it sold by private treaty in recent months in a sale handled by Paddy Jordan and Knight Frank.

Among these was Fortgranite, a 341ac farm with a period house and a range of additional habitable accommodation along with a dairy operation, farm buildings and ancillary buildings in Baltinglass in Co Wicklow.

Pristine: The 286ac Kilfush Stud near Knocklong, Co Limerick sold for in excess of €6m after being withdrawn from auction earlier this year

Located 5km from Baltinglass the property has been in the ownership of the Dennis family, direct descendants of the famous Jonathan Swift.

The land laid out in 20 divisions is described as top class quality ground in good heart with a dairy operation that has been producing milk since the 1960s.

Extending to 341ac, the major part consists of about 285ac, with the residence and the yards. About 200ac is in permanent pasture with 85ac in parkland and meadows. A 45ac portion separated from the rest by the road is in grass, with 10ac in tillage.

Currently operating as a dairy farm there is a good internal roadway giving access to the pasture. The yard infrastructure is modern and operational.

It includes 220 cubicles with slatted units, an 18-unit milking parlour with automatic feeders, a bulk tank with an 8,800ltr capacity, open silage pits, two silos, slurry tanks, haybarns and a range of cattle handling facilities that includes a cattle crush and a holding yard.

Other facilities include a plant room, an office and a workshop.

There is a wide range of traditional stone cut farm buildings laid out in traditional courtyards.

The main house with the estate is an 11-bedroom Georgian building in need of refurbishment.

The three-storey over basement house has accommodation that includes a drawing room, a morning room along with a dining room, library, breakfast room, kitchen, back hall, an inner hall, a pantry and a cloakroom.

There are three other dwelling houses on the property including 'Doyle's Lodge' with a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and a bathroom. 'Lennon's Lodge is a one-bedroom residence while the steward's house has three bedrooms. The 'Herder's Cottage' is a two-bedroom dwelling.

Kilfrush Stud sale

The 286ac Kilfrush Stud at Knocklong, Co Limerick was withdrawn from auction earlier in the year after being bid to €6.1m.

It sold on the private treaty in the latter part of the year making a higher figure but auctioneer Paddy Jordan would not disclose the figure.

The estate, located between Hospital and Knocklong, includes an extensive Georgian residence with a guest wing.

The accommodation takes in nine bedrooms and a series of bathrooms, sitting rooms, lounges, a bar area, a games room, a gym, palatial reception areas.

Originally owned by the Gubbins family it was bought in the 1960s by Irish American millionaire, John A Mulcahy. He was a friend of US President Richard Nixon. The guest accommodation was extended significantly in 1971 in preparation for a Nixon visit.

Other accommodation includes two three-bedroom houses built in the 1980s, a four-bedroom gate lodge and a manager's house

Paddocks

Out of doors is a comprehensive suite of equestrian facilities laid out over a number of yards including up to 60 boxes, foal and mare facilities, graded paddocks and veterinary facilities all designed to support the renowned breeding operation undertaken at the farm.

The land is all in one block except for a 65ac parcel with an isolation yard located across the road. The whole estate is serviced by an internal roadway system, all paddocks are sheltered and watered and well cared for.

In more recent years Kilfrush was owned by a Qatari businessman and it is believed the new owner is also a Middle Eastern magnate.

