Wexford residential holding makes €14,000/ac as strong prices continue

A 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath made €705,000 at auction.

A derelict cottage on 6ac at Maganey in south Laois made €175,000.

A former garden centre with glasshouse and bungalow on about 7ac at Ardscull, Athy sold for €272,000.

In need of work: The period house on 132ac at Ballycogly has bene unoccupied, but sold for €1.84m, underlining the high value of south Wexford land

The sales season is continuing around the country, with many transactions breaching the €10,000/ac mark.

A fine 132ac holding with an extensive period residence at Thornville, Ballycogly near Wexford town sold at auction recently for €1.84m or almost €14,000/ac.

The roadside holding is laid out in large divisions, while the three-storey over-basement house has been unoccupied in recent years.

At online auction, five of six registered bidders showed cause bidding for the lots and the entire.

The first lot, comprising the house and buildings on 74.5ac, attracted two bidders when David Quinn of Quinn Property accepted an opening bid of €600,000. It was bid to €700,000 before being held.

The second lot, made up of 57.5ac of non-residential land, opened at €450,000 and as three bidders took to their task it was bid to €610,000.

With a combined €1.31m on board the bidding for the entire opened and the price rose to €1.59m, where it was put on the market. At €1.62m a new bidder emerged and won the day when the hammer fell at €1.84m.

Mr Quinn said the result represents a trend that has seen south Wexford land increase dramatically in value in recent years.

Kilkenny sale

A 35ac portion of a 61ac residential farm at Ballygurteen, Castlewarren in Co Kilkenny sold after auction for a figure believed to be in the region of €10,000/ac.

A 6ac piece sold on the day, while the remaining 20ac lot is under offer at €135,000.

The first lot, made up of the house and sheds on 35ac of land with frontage to two roads, was withdrawn at €300,000 and sold after auction to a local dairy farmer.

The second lot comprised 26ac, serviced by a cattle crush and pen. A 6ac piece of this sold to an adjoining farmer for a price understood to be around €40,000.

According to Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan the remaining 20ac portion is making €135,000.

Mullingar farm

Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros sold a 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath laid out in neat divisions with good road frontage.

A number of bidders took to the field when the auction opened at €350,000. The property went on the market at €600,000 and the hammer fell at €705,000.

Kildare/Laois properties

In Kildare and Laois, Jordan Auctioneers recently sold three properties at auction. Two transactions took place online and one was conducted in person.

A derelict cottage on 6ac at Maganey in south Laois made €175,000, while a 4.9ac parcel of land close by sold for €155,000 or just over €31,500/ac.

A former garden centre with a glasshouse and bungalow on about 7ac at Ardscull, Athy opened at €250,000 and sold for €272,000.