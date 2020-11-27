Wexford farm sells for €18,000/ac in online sale

Good prices continue to be paid in the latest farmland transactions with a top price of €18,000/ac achieved at a recent auction

Big bucks in the south-east

David Quinn of Quinn Property had a right good sale when a 50ac residential holding at Monagreana Lower, Monamolin, Gorey made €905,000 or €18,000/ac in an online auction

Located 17km south of Gorey, the place has excellent grazing ground with plenty of road frontage and a good range of sheds that includes a milking parlour, cubicle accommodation and slatted units. The house, a traditional 200 year old farmhouse, is in need of attention.

The farm buildings include a slatted house and milking parlour

The auction on the LSL platform saw five bidders in action. The holding was initially offered in two lots with a parcel of 10ac bid to €80,000, and 40ac with the house and sheds making €490,000 or a total of €570,000.

Attention then switched to the entire, which attracted three bidders who drove it to €800,000. The property was then put on the market where the bidding continued until it sold to a local dairy farmer for €905,000.

Brisk sale in Wicklow

A 123ac holding at Walterstown, Hollywood with an old stone farmhouse in need of complete renovation sold prior to auction for a price believed to be in excess of its guide of €750,000. Mr Quinn reported brisk interest in the farm well before the auction date.

The123ac farm near Hollywood in Co Wicklow sold for a figure believed to be in excess of its guide of €750,000.

Meath holding withdrawn

A 33ac residential roadside holding at Rathbeggan, Co Meath was withdrawn from online auction on the Coonan Live platform. Located close to the towns of Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Dunboyne the farm was bid to its guide.

This 33ac roadside holding with an old residence was withdrawn from online auction at €650,000

The land is currently in stubble and laid out in one large field sheltered by mature trees with 796m of frontage and entrances on to the former N3 (now the R147) and Rathbeggan Lane. The property contains a cut-stone cottage in need of complete renovation.

At online auction the holding attracted four bidders but was withdrawn at €650,000 and active negotiations are continuing.

Land deal in west Cork

Macroom auctioneer, Killian Lynch was scheduled to auction a 62ac residential property near Ballyvourney some weeks ago until Level 5 Covid restrictions put paid to his plans. He switched the sale to private treaty and set November 18 as the deadline for offers.

The house on 14ac is on the private treaty market with a guide of €225,000 while a 48 parcel from the same farm sold for €250,000

Located at Derrynasagart near Ballyvourney, 15 minutes from Macroom, the property comes with over €3,600 per annum in entitlements. Made up of planting land and grazing ground the farm is divided into three sections by public roads giving it substantial road frontage. The residence is a five bedroom, traditional farmhouse in excellent condition throughout. Adjacent to the house the yard has a range of farm buildings including an A-roofed shed and a haybarn with lean-to.

At the conclusion of the private bidding a parcel of 48ac of land changed hands for €250,000 while the house on c14ac remains on the private treaty market with a guide of €225,000.