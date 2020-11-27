Farming

Farming

Wexford farm sells for €18,000/ac in online sale

The land market continues to deliver exceptional results including the €905,000 paid by a local dairy farmer for a residential holding 17kms from Gorey

This 50ac grass farm with dairy potential at Monagreana, Monamolin near Gorey made €905,000 or €18,000/ac at auction recently Expand

Jim O'Brien

Good prices continue to be paid in the latest farmland transactions with a top price of €18,000/ac achieved at a recent auction

Big bucks in the south-east

David Quinn of Quinn Property had a right good sale when a 50ac residential holding at Monagreana Lower, Monamolin, Gorey made €905,000 or €18,000/ac in an online auction

