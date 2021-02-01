Wexford and Cork farms set the bar high for 2021 land prices

The 34.5ac property is located at Clonhaston, on the outskirts of Enniscorthy, and has development potential

Two properties in the farming heartlands of Wexford and Cork are on the private treaty market and pitched at the stronger end of the market.

Craheen House on 34.5ac at Clonhaston, on the outskirts of Enniscorthy, is described as a fine parcel of ground with development potential. At the upper end of Wexford prices, it is guided at just over €1m or €30,000/ac

Bordering on land zoned residential, the farm is located just outside the town and close to the M11. While made up of good arable land, the property should also have ‘hope value’ in terms of development potential.

The farmhouse and yard need complete refurbishment

The farmhouse and yard need complete refurbishment

The farm is laid out in a range of nine fields bisected by the R744 Ballagh road giving it extensive double road frontage and significant site potential.

The farmstead includes Craheen House, a derelict farmhouse in need of total refurbishment, along with a series of dated farm buildings that includes a three-column double lean-to sheep shed, a two column haybarn and a number of old loose boxes.

The yard hasn’t been used in some time and is quite overgrown.

The farmstead on c20ac is being offered in one lot

The farmstead on c20ac is being offered in one lot

The land is described by auctioneer Barty O’Connor of DNG O’Connor and O’Connor as suitable for a variety of agricultural, equestrian, and other uses. Presently laid out in grass and well-watered and fenced, the property has been rented for many years.

It will be offered for sale in three lots.

The first lot comprises 20.07ac laid out is six divisions and includes the house, farm buildings and sheds located on the Enniscorthy side of the farm. This is guided at €595,000.

The second lot located across the road on the Wexford town side of the holding is made up of 14.44ac laid out in three divisions and is guided at €450,000. The final lot includes the entire 34.5ac along with the house and yard and this is guided at €1.045m.

East Cork grazing for €12,000/ac

Auctioneer Michael Barry is handling the sale of a 69ac residential farm at Bridepark near Conna village.

Described as a fine farm of land in renowned dairy and tillage country, the property is located 2.5km from the village. It is currently in grass and stubble, with a small patch of rough grazing.

For sale on the private treaty market, the farm is guided at €12,000/ac.

The 69ac farm at Bridepark, Conna is located in the heart of Cork dairying country

The 69ac farm at Bridepark, Conna is located in the heart of Cork dairying country

The farmstead includes a prefab, three-bedroom bungalow of 1960s/70s vintage. The traditional yard includes a three column haybarn with a lean-to, some stone sheds, old stables and a derelict farmhouse.

The farm at Conna comes with a range of dated sheds

The farm at Conna comes with a range of dated sheds

The land is laid out in a range of traditional fields with plenty of frontage on to the Conna-Fermoy road.

Auctioneer Michael Barry of Dick Barry and Sons says the place has attracted lively interest and is currently under offer in two lots.

The house and yard on 2ac is guided at €175,000 while the remainder of the land is guided at €804,000 or €12,000/ac.

