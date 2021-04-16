Farming

Wee farm for all seasons up for online auction at €12,000/ac

The tillage and grazing lands at Oberstown, Co Louth is for sale in three lots Expand

Jim O'Brien

A 55ac tillage and grass farm located at a crossroads in Oberstown, Co Louth is up for auction with John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County auctioneers.

Describing it as an excellent holding of top quality land, Mr Farrelly is guiding the transaction at about €12,000/ac.

