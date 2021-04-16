Wee farm for all seasons up for online auction at €12,000/ac

A 55ac tillage and grass farm located at a crossroads in Oberstown, Co Louth is up for auction with John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County auctioneers.

Describing it as an excellent holding of top quality land, Mr Farrelly is guiding the transaction at about €12,000/ac.

The property is situated on the Louth/Meath border about c.3km southwest of Ardee with the towns of Drogheda, Dundalk and Slane within easy reach.

Laid out in three divisions the lands are suitable for any farming enterprise and described by Mr Farrelly as level ground in great heart. “This is some of the best land I have had to sell,” he said.

The property will be sold in three lots with the first lot made up of 26ac of tillage ground that is all in corn with a natural water supply and about 500m of road frontage. This is guided at €325,000.

A second parcel of 26ac is in old pasture, has a natural water supply and is at the corner of the crossroads with road frontage extending to about 750m.

The third lot is essentially a site extending to c.3.2ac located at the crossroads with frontage on to two roads and development potential subject to planning permission from Meath County Council. This is guided at €90,000.

The holding will be offered for sale for sale via online auction at 3pm on Thursday, May 13. Intending customers are asked to register with the auctioneers well in advance of the sale.



