Volume of farm sales halved in 2019, but per acre prices rose 15pc

Most auctioneers point to Brexit and the uncertainty it brought as the primary influences on the fortunes of farm sales
Jim O'Brien

The number of farms sold last year almost halved on the amount sold in 2018, new figures show.

A survey of successful land auctions last year shows a dramatic reduction in the numbers of such sales on previous years.

A total of 88 sales were recorded for 2019 compared to 153 for 2018 and 150 for 2017.

This represents a drop of over 43pc on 2018 figures, with a 63pc drop in Connacht/ Ulster and a 48pc drop in the number of auctions taking place in Munster.

While the acreage sold at auction declined by 38pc, the volume of money generated decreased by just 28pc, with the per-acre price increasing nationally by 15pc to €13,374/ac.

Most auctioneers point to Brexit and the uncertainty it brought as the primary influences on the fortunes of farm sales.

"Vendors were not willing to sell into an uncertain market," Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers said.

Willie Coonan of Coonans Maynooth said vendors were spooked by the prospect of a no-deal UK exit from the EU. "They all took fright," he said.

Land leasing

Long-term land leasing is identified by most land market watchers as key in shaping current trends. Joseph Coogan of Castlecomer says that long-term leasing has completely changed the nature of the business.

"It has taken about a third of the land out of the land market every year.

"The conacre is gone, for every 50 plots of land letting I handle only one is short-term," he said.

Tom Crosse of GVM and chair of IPAV's Agricultural Committee shares the view that leasing is having a profound impact.

"A common thread across the country is the move towards long-term leasing.

Prices of up to €300/ac were achieved," he said. "The big incentive for young farmers is not having to finance the purchase of land."

The figures for 2019 show the strongest money for farmland continues to be paid in the southeast, where the average auction price came in at €15,680/ac.

In Munster the money generated and the volume of land sold declined by 17pc, while the average per-acre price stayed more or less the same as 2018 at €14,262/ac.

In North Leinster smaller holdings were the flavour of the year with the volume of sales down 52pc on 2019, whereas the per-acre price rose by 14pc to €11,417/ac

Connacht-Ulster saw a per-acre price of €6,870; up 5pc on 2018. However, the amount of land disposed of in the auction rooms dropped by 65pc, while the amount of money generated dropped by 53pc.

Read more: 2019 Farmland survey, pages 25-29

