VIDEO: Stunning restored 19th-century Kilteelagh House on 25ac of Lough Derg lakeside lands on the market for €2.65m

Since the time of Brian Boru the banks of Lough Derg have hosted a combination of natives and newcomers, from Vikings to home-grown blow-ins. This is especially true of those parts of the lakeshore located within shouting distance of Nenagh and Limerick.

One of the finest properties to come for sale around Lough Derg is an extensive 19th-century residence in High Victorian Gothic splendour sitting on 25ac of lakeside lands. The property is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €2.65m set by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

The house was fully restored by its current owners who spared nothing over a period of 10 years in bringing it back to its former glory. The ceilings were all replaced, the house was re-wired, replumbed and had central heating and solar panels installed.

Located 2.5km from Dromineer on the Tipperary side of the lake, the two-storey-over-basement structure was built in cut stone in 1863 and extends to 10,904sqft.

Set in its own parkland and reached by a winding avenue, the residence commands great views of the lake with the principal rooms facing south-west. The accommodation includes five reception rooms and eight bedrooms set out in spacious and generous proportions. Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, the spaces are decorated with the plasterwork typical of the Victorian era. Other features include timber flooring, carved timber architraves, original window shutters and marble fireplaces.

A front porch leads to the elegant reception hall and from there an inner stair hall connects the study, the drawing room (with bow window), the dining room and a passage leading to the rear. The stair hall is lit by a Venetian window while a carved staircase leads to the first floor.

Entertaining

The drawing room and study are connected by sliding doors, that can be drawn back to create one large entertaining space lit by windows on three sides. The dining room faces north-west where the evening sun lights up the space.

A snug family room with a solid fuel stove is located beside the kitchen taking up three former rooms that together create a modern, open plan kitchen. Other ground floor accommodation includes a bedroom.