Video: Powerful Wicklow holding will bring out the big hitters

One of the larger farms to come on the market this year is a 178ac non-residential holding at Kilcashel, Avoca in Co Wicklow. The property is to be sold at auction with a guide price of €1m to €1.2m.

One of the larger farms to come on the market this year is a 178ac non-residential holding at Kilcashel, Avoca in Co Wicklow. The property is to be sold at auction with a guide price of €1m to €1.2m.

In beautiful countryside the farm is located between the villages of Avoca, Rathdrum and Aughrim just off the Arklow to Woodenbridge road. It is 2km from Avoca and 6km from Rathdrum and Aughrim.

David Quinn describes the holding as a powerful piece of ground fit for grazing, tillage or dairy. At present, a total of 85ac is tilled and sown with spring corn and maize while 75ac is in grass with 9ac in woodland and 10ac in scrubland in need of attention.

The grass and tillage is laid out in seven large divisions with traditional hedgerow. There is 300m frontage on to the Avoca to Aughrim Road with access from a secondary road, the Avoca to Rathdrum road, at the other side of the property.

A concrete paved roadway runs right through the farm from one side to the other with excellent fencing at either side.

According to David Quinn the farm is a find in the area as a large holding and suitable for the range of farm enterprises from tillage to dairy. He believes it is ideally suited for a dairy conversion given the size of the fields and the presence of the internal roadway. Indeed, it could carry a substantial herd of milking cows and followers while leaving sufficient ground for the production of fodder.

The farm will be sold as an entire or in a number of lots with the first lot made up of 33.8ac in tillage with a small grove of mature trees and 300m of road frontage on to the Avoca to Aughrim road. The second lot is made up of 51.7ac, and is mainly in tillage, aside from 10ac of scrubland.

Woodland