VIDEO: 'Makings of a fine farm' - 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements on the market in Limerick
QUITE a number of land parcels are on the market in Co Limerick at the moment.
Near Cappamore in East Limerick, Mr Crosse and GVM are handling the sale of a 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements.
The non-residential holding is on the market by private treaty with a guide of €650,000 to €700,000, or between €6,000 and €7,000/ac.
Located at Killuragh between Pallasgreen and Cappamore, the farm is all in grass, laid out in a series of six fairly large fields and is home to a small farmyard with traditional buildings.
Mr Crosse described the land as good ground with great potential that could do with some attention.
It has decent road frontage and water is supplied to the property.
The executor sale is happening on the instructions of the representatives of the late Donough Hanley and while currently for sale by private treaty, Mr Crosse may bring the parcel to public auction at a later date.
"This has the makings of a fine farm and I'm sure there will be great interest," he said.