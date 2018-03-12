Farm Ireland
VIDEO: 'Makings of a fine farm' - 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements on the market in Limerick

On the market 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements.
Jim O'Brien

QUITE a number of land parcels are on the market in Co Limerick at the moment.

Near Cappamore in East Limerick, Mr Crosse and GVM are handling the sale of a 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements.

The non-residential holding is on the market by private treaty with a guide of €650,000 to €700,000, or between €6,000 and €7,000/ac.

Located at Killuragh between Pallasgreen and Cappamore, the farm is all in grass, laid out in a series of six fairly large fields and is home to a small farmyard with traditional buildings.

Mr Crosse described the land as good ground with great potential that could do with some attention.

It has decent road frontage and water is supplied to the property.

The executor sale is happening on the instructions of the representatives of the late Donough Hanley and while currently for sale by private treaty, Mr Crosse may bring the parcel to public auction at a later date.

"This has the makings of a fine farm and I'm sure there will be great interest," he said.

20ac farm in Knockaderry

Meanwhile a 20ac farm of ground at the heart of the village of Knockaderry, located about 8km from Rathkeale and 10km from Newcastle West. It is guided prior to auction at €10,000/ac.

Unusually for that part of the country, the land is in tillage, and while at one time it was earmarked for village development, the ground is for sale as purely agricultural land. Laid out in four fields, it comes with road frontage on to two roads.

Tom Crosse of GVM expects widespread interest when the farm comes to auction at the GVM salesrooms in Limerick city at 3pm on Friday, March 30.


