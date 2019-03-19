Farm Ireland
Video: 246 acre farm to go under the hammer

Esther Hayden

A prime parcel of land in the Enniscorthy district will be auctioned off in Carlow this week.

Clonogan House in Clonegal, a 246 acre residential farm, will go under the hammer at Mount Wolseley, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

Auctioneer David Quinn of Quinn Property who is auctioning the land said that 'rarely does a farm of this quality and size come to the market'.

The holding extends to 246 acres of excellent quality land with a large period farmhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and a large range of machinery and livestock sheds offering a unique opportunity for any prospective purchaser.

Situated in a fertile valley adjoining the Derry River the property has over 1km of road frontage.

The house which was originally built in 1825 has had a number of extensions added in the intervening years. While it would benefit from some modernisation it is spacious throughout with seven bedrooms and ample living accommodation.

Outside there is an extensive range of both equestrian and livestock facilities on the farm, all of which are well maintained and in excellent overall condition.

They include 13 stables, a horse walker and a number of sheds.

The lands are divided by a public road with 160 acres surrounding the house and farmyard. Fifty-eight acres are situated directly across the public road adjoining the Derry River and 24 acres, including an old sandpit, are across a local road from the main holding.

The land is generally of excellent quality with over 200 acres of arable land. There are currently 60 acres in tillage with the remaining acreage in permanent pasture. The soil is a free draining soil type which is suited to most agricultural activity.

The land will be offered in one or more lots on the day.

