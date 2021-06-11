Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Viable office space key to increased interest in rural holdings of all shapes and sizes, from home and abroad

Rural houses appealing to wider audience as broadband rolls out

The five bedroom house is in excellent condition Expand
The Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, Ballymoe is set on 16ac Expand
The house and courtyard at The Hermitage are Victorian in design but fully renovated Expand
The original stone stables are in excellent condition with one converted to accommodate a two-storey office, fully wired and set out as a modern workspace. Expand
A hill side farm of 33.2ac at Curraghduff, Glann near Oughterard has a guide price of €200,000. Expand
The Curraghduff holding is made up of mixed land and some good grazing ground Expand
The &lsquo;substantial ruins&rsquo; of a cottage has full planning permission to extend the building to 1,427 sq. ft. Expand
The farm at Curraghduff has a range of possibilities Expand

Close

The five bedroom house is in excellent condition

The five bedroom house is in excellent condition

The Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, Ballymoe is set on 16ac

The Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, Ballymoe is set on 16ac

The house and courtyard at The Hermitage are Victorian in design but fully renovated

The house and courtyard at The Hermitage are Victorian in design but fully renovated

The original stone stables are in excellent condition with one converted to accommodate a two-storey office, fully wired and set out as a modern workspace.

The original stone stables are in excellent condition with one converted to accommodate a two-storey office, fully wired and set out as a modern workspace.

A hill side farm of 33.2ac at Curraghduff, Glann near Oughterard has a guide price of €200,000.

A hill side farm of 33.2ac at Curraghduff, Glann near Oughterard has a guide price of €200,000.

The Curraghduff holding is made up of mixed land and some good grazing ground

The Curraghduff holding is made up of mixed land and some good grazing ground

The &lsquo;substantial ruins&rsquo; of a cottage has full planning permission to extend the building to 1,427 sq. ft.

The ‘substantial ruins’ of a cottage has full planning permission to extend the building to 1,427 sq. ft.

The farm at Curraghduff has a range of possibilities

The farm at Curraghduff has a range of possibilities

/

The five bedroom house is in excellent condition

Jim O'Brien

In the current land market, good broadband is closing the opportunities gap between rural and urban Ireland.

Properties that had a limited market only two years ago now have a global audience of potential customers.

A property that will whet appetites from Donnybrook to Dubai is the Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, between Ballymoe and Castlerea.

Most Watched

Privacy