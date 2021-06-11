Viable office space key to increased interest in rural holdings of all shapes and sizes, from home and abroad

In the current land market, good broadband is closing the opportunities gap between rural and urban Ireland.

Properties that had a limited market only two years ago now have a global audience of potential customers.

A property that will whet appetites from Donnybrook to Dubai is the Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, between Ballymoe and Castlerea.

On the Galway side of the border with Roscommon, the beautiful period property with a courtyard of traditional buildings was built in 1890.

It is completely renovated for modern living and serviced by fibre-optic broadband, making the world its oyster.

For sale by private treaty with Sherry FitzGerald Mannion of Tuam, the price is guided at €425,000.

Expand Close The house and courtyard at The Hermitage are Victorian in design but fully renovated / Facebook

Located 2km from the north Galway town of Ballymoe and 11km from Castlere,a the 2,075 sq ft house sits on 16.5ac of nice grazing ground and is reached by a tree-lined avenue.

Expand Close The Hermitage at Lisnageeragh, Ballymoe is set on 16ac / Facebook

The accommodation includes five bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, a sitting room, family room, dining room, a modern kitchen, a utility and a pantry.

One bedroom is on the ground floor along with a second bathroom. Features include decorative fireplaces, wooden floors and bay windows.

The out-offices to the rear are classic Victorian in lay-out and style.

The original stone stables are in excellent condition, maintaining all their original features such as arched doors and cut stonework.

One of the outbuildings has been converted to accommodate a two-storey office; it is fully wired and set out as a modern workspace.

Auctioneer Michael Mannion believes The Hermitage would suit a range of customers, including families looking to relocate to the west, where they can continue to generate an income that will equal one that can be enjoyed in urban settings.

Expand Close The original stone stables are in excellent condition with one converted to accommodate a two-storey office, fully wired and set out as a modern workspace. / Facebook

The Hermitage offers a fine, well-equipped house, home office space and enough land for a hobby farm.

Connemara

Connemara auctioneer Martin O’Connor is reporting a huge increase in the demand for agricultural land and rural properties, with strong prices being achieved in west Galway.

Expand Close A hill side farm of 33.2ac at Curraghduff, Glann near Oughterard has a guide price of €200,000. / Facebook

Over the past year, Mr O’Connor has seen a marked increase in activity in the land market, with holdings from 5ac to 25ac selling well.

“There is a new breed of buyer for rural property in the market,” he explains.

“These are people from the city who may have roots in the country and want a plot of 5-10ac, not necessarily for the purposes of building a house, but just to have it.

“They might build a shed on it, put up a polytunnel, plant a few trees and have a donkey or two.

Expand Close The Curraghduff holding is made up of mixed land and some good grazing ground / Facebook

“If it is near the water, they might use it to store a boat. These people have some cash and are getting nothing for it in the bank, so they want to make an investment.”

Mr O’Connor says the same is true of the overseas Irish buyer who sees investment in a plot of land at home as a preferable to having it in the bank.

It also keeps the options open if they want to come back.

Expand Close The ‘substantial ruins’ of a cottage has full planning permission to extend the building to 1,427 sq. ft. / Facebook

“This area from Moycullen to Oughterard and Rosscahill is increasingly popular as the gateway to Connemara,” he said.

Among the range of properties he is handling is a hillside farm of 33ac at Curraghduff, Glann near Oughterard.

The holding has good sections of grazing ground and includes the ‘substantial ruins’ of a cottage with full planning permission to extend the building to 1,427 sq ft. The parcel is guided at €200,000.

Expand Close The farm at Curraghduff has a range of possibilities / Facebook

Further west along the road to Clifden, Mr O’Connor is selling a large land holding at Pollagh Rosscahill. Extending to 68.6ac the farm is on the market by private treaty and includes commonage shares of 2.3ac and generous road frontage.

Adjoining this property is a similar sized farm extending to 69. 5ac.

In an unusual arrangement, the farms are being sold by different vendors who are also willing to sell them as one unit of 139ac.

This latter is priced at €400,000. while each property can be bought separately for €200,000..

Mr O’Connor has many properties of a similar nature coming to market in the near future.