Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

US farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record

Bill Gates is said to be one of the largest farmland owners in the US. Expand
Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates is said to have held the largest private portfolio of farmland assets in the U.S. last year Expand

Close

Bill Gates is said to be one of the largest farmland owners in the US.

Bill Gates is said to be one of the largest farmland owners in the US.

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates is said to have held the largest private portfolio of farmland assets in the U.S. last year

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates is said to have held the largest private portfolio of farmland assets in the U.S. last year

/

Bill Gates is said to be one of the largest farmland owners in the US.

Michael Hirtzer

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that's even with soaring interest rates.

Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.

Most Watched

Privacy