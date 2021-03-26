Up to €16,000/ac expected for former dairy farm near Cashel

One of the early parcels of South Tipperary land to reach the market is a 49ac residential farm at Carron, Cashel. For the last number of years prices paid for ground in this part of the world have hit the upper end of the scale. While not naming a specific guide price for this property auctioneer John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald has his eyes set on the premium precedents established for local land prices and expects the executor sale to mirror these at between €12,000 to €16,000/ac.

Located a few hundred metres from Racecourse Cross the farm is 5km from Cashel, 8km from Cahir and 1.6km from the famous Rockwell College, where many a farmer completed secondary and agricultural education.

With plenty of frontage on to the Rosegreen Road the Carron farm is very accessible. Divided into four fields and paddocked the place was once a full-time dairy enterprise but, in recent years, was let to local farmers.It is the best of grazing ground and could also be suitable for tillage.

The house is a large bungalow extending to 1,675 sq ft with accommodation that includes five bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen/dining area and a bathroom. Built in 1973 the ‘L’ shaped house is described by Mr Fitzgerald as dated but in very good condition. A fine array of outbuildings includes a two-column haybarn with double breasted lean-to’s at either side, a covered cubicle house, a feed bin and a slurry pit. The yard also includes an unused milking parlour with a 6-unit milking machine in pristine condition. The property is being sold as a unit and may go to auction later in the year. John Fitzgerald is expecting interest from a range of customers including tillage, beef and dairy farmers along with hobby farmers. The place would be ideal as a small scale, part-time dairy operation. “This is as good a location and as good a small farm as you are likely to find,” John FitzGerald says, “It is exactly the kind of place a lot of people are looking for these days. Shinrone land makes over €14,000/ac Crossing the border into Co Offaly auctioneer James Lee of Newport sold a 16ac parcel of roadside lands on the outskirts of Shinrone village for €230,000 or €14,375/ac. The auction was conducted online on the LSL platform. Contained in one block with excellent road frontage the land is described as top-class agricultural ground and comes with undoubted development potential, given its proximity to village. Serviced by mains water it is described by Mr Lee as a good dry field. Prior to the auction four interested parties lodged deposits to secure registration as bidders. Matters opened at €120,000 and proceeded in increments of €10,000 with three customers still in the chase at €230,000. A recess was called at that point and a consultation with the vendor resulted in the property being put on the market where it sold under the hammer for the highest bid. Mr Lee said the owner was delighted with the price and very pleased with the way the auction was conducted. The buyer, who has farming interests, is local to the area.