Up to €16,000/ac expected for former dairy farm near Cashel

Residential farm ‘the kind of place a lot of people are looking for these days’

One of the early parcels of South Tipperary land to reach the market is a 49ac residential farm at Carron, Cashel. For the last number of years prices paid for ground in this part of the world have hit the upper end of the scale. While not naming a specific guide price for this property auctioneer John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald has his eyes set on the premium precedents established for local land prices and expects the executor sale to mirror these at between €12,000 to €16,000/ac.

Located a few hundred metres from Racecourse Cross the farm is 5km from Cashel, 8km from Cahir and 1.6km from the famous Rockwell College, where many a farmer completed secondary and agricultural education.

With plenty of frontage on to the Rosegreen Road the Carron farm is very accessible. Divided into four fields and paddocked the place was once a full-time dairy enterprise but, in recent years, was let to local farmers.It is the best of grazing ground and could also be suitable for tillage.

