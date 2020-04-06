Unique Tipp property with a golf course to be a major draw

An unusual 57ac residential property comprising a 14 hole golf course and some of the best arable land in Tipperary is on the private treaty market and guided at €590,000.

With frontage on to the River Suir, the holding is located at Tinhalla, 3km from Carrick on Suir on the Portlaw Road, 24km from Waterford City and 23km from Clonmel. The place is a model of farm diversification that includes a small golf course, a driving range, a putting green, a motor driving circuit for learner drivers and farmland.

According to Deirdre Gough of selling agents Ennis Gough, the sale is an excellent opportunity to acquire existing land and infrastructure, while affording a new owner the opportunity to redevelop and expand the current amenities.

The main residence is a two-storey farmhouse extending to 2,580 sq ft in need of modernisation.

Currently owner-occupied, the accommodation includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen/dining room, utility and an office.

The house is perfectly habitable as it is and a new owner could live there comfortably while planning any changes and refurbishments.

The extensive range of out-buildings includes a five-span machinery shed and an imaginatively converted haybarn with lean-to. The latter once served as a function room and a restaurant, and still has much of the infrastructure intact. Out of doors, a nine-bay open shed set on a site overlooking the River Suir forms the driving range and, along with the 14 hole golf course, continued to be busy up to the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency.

The property also includes a range of various old stone outhouses with plenty of character in various locations.

The land is good arable ground suitable for any use - grazing, tillage and horticulture. While the place is for sale as an entire, Deirdre Gough says it may be possible to offer the house and up to five acres as one lot, while the remaining land can be sold separately. There are two distinct entrances that could facilitate this.

The selling agent describes the property as a unique landholding in a great location with potential on a number of fronts. It has excellent road access and is a commutable distance to Waterford City, Clonmel and Kilkenny.

Indo Farming