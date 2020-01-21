Uncertainty reigns as only small parcels move in North Leinster

No other holding broke the €1m mark in the region with a 74ac non-residential holding at Barfordstown near Kells in Co Meath coming close at €925,000 in a sale handled by Thomas Potterton.

The average size of parcel sold was 40ac, and the biggest farm sold at auction extended to 84ac. The aforementioned was located at Pelletstown, Trim in Co Meath and it made €1.07m or €12,700/ac at an auction conducted by Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

The North Leinster land market of 2019 was characterised by the sale of smaller parcels of land. A total of 29 auctions were held, down 32pc on the previous year. The amount of land sold, at 1,156ac, was 52pc down on last year's figures and the amount of money generated by these sales came to €13.199m, a drop of 45pc on 2019. On a positive note, the per-acre price for land was up 14pc to €11,417/ac.

An 80ac residential farm at Fordstown, Navan made €900,000 under the gavel of Stephen Barry of Raymond Pottertons. Another holding to make €900,000, a 60ac residential grass and tillage holding at the Bawn near Killucan, was sold at auction for €900,000 by joint agents Colliers and James L Murtagh.

The most expensive piece of land sold by public auction was a 25ac parcel at Powderlough near Dunshaughlin that made €27,000/ac or €675,000 in a sale handled by Sherry FitzGerald Sherry.

This 42ac holding at Assey, Bective in the Boyne Valley near Navan in Co Meath made €670,000 or €15,952/ac when it came to auction under the hammer of John Harrington in September

Another parcel of ground to do very well was a 30ac residential farm in the Valley of the Kings near Dowth. This found a new owner under the watchful gaze of John Harrington of Smith Harrington when it made €675,000 or €22,830/ac.

A 13.8ac field at Donaghmore, Navan netted €16,300/ac when Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal sold it at auction for €225,000. Meanwhile John Harrington was in the good money stakes again when a 42ac parcel at Bective made €670,000 or €15,952/ac under his direction.

Rare ol' times

In a rare Dublin land auction, Frank Flynn of Robert B Daly sold a 13.8ac parcel of ground at Garristown, Dublin, making €215,000 or €15,560/ac. Remaining in this league Raymond Potterton handled the sale of a 40ac non-residential holding at Balrath that made €610,000 or €15,250/ac.

Thomas Potterton echoes many other commentators in the market when he blamed uncertainty for taking the life out of the market. "However," he said, "whatever sold, sold well and vendors got good prices. Those who took the leap of faith were rewarded with active customers and lively interest. There are two times for selling land - spring and autumn. The autumn season in particular was characterised by falling prices and protests." While Mr Potterton favours the public auction route, he said there was substantially more vendors opting for private treaty.

While the North Leinster land market was characterised by smaller parcels of ground, Navan auctioneer John Harrington described them as a hard sell. He remains to be convinced that the woes of what he calls a sluggish market can be put down to Brexit. "We are inclined to blame Brexit for everything," he said, "but I think there are deeper issues in farming - issues of confidence. The big commercial farmer, be it in beef dairy or tillage, is doing alright but the medium-sized farmer is struggling. The people buying land are the hobby farmers, guys with a job. These will tell you they would far prefer to be walking behind a bullock than walking after a golf ball."

He believes that the number of farmers looking to lease land rather than buy it is an indication of a lack of confidence in farming. Meanwhile the next generation is not willing to take on struggling middle-sized farms of around 100ac. "Young people are not willing to take on that kind of slavery," he said.

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers says that this past year is testament to the fact that people will not invest or expose themselves in an uncertain market. However, he believes that those who took the plunge in terms of putting their land on the market this year were rewarded with good prices.

