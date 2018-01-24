Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Uncertainty over the future of farming subsidies hits UK land values

Stock image
Stock image

Rhiannon Curry

The value of British farmland fell by more than 8pc last year on fears subsidies will fall away after Brexit, according to the latest figures.

Rural land was worth around £8,972 (€10,257) per acre at the end of December, ­dropping from £9,778 (€11,178) at the same point a year previously, research by property ­consultancy Carter Jonas found.

However, over the next 12 months the price is expected to rebound slightly across the UK, except in the south east where it will take longer to improve.

Tim Jones, the head of rural at Carter ­Jonas, said: “The ongoing Brexit ­negotiations mean that the outlook for rural property will remain uncertain, however, the release of the UK’s ­agricultural bill this year will be an ­opportunity to clarify key issues, ­including farming productivity and ­environmental enhancements”.

This, he suggested, would help to restore confidence to the market generally and particularly to existing and future rural landowners, potentially increasing sales and improving prices. Selling land for development has been a useful way for farmers to generate more money.

What support payments will be available to farmers will continue to be a central ­issue in the Brexit negotiations, particularly the subsidies which will be made available after the UK leaves the bloc.

Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, told farmers earlier this month that the Government would guarantee ­subsidies at the current EU level until the 2022 election, after which there would be a “transitional period” to a new system.

Across the whole of the property sector, Carter Jonas said that returns will be 4.6pc this year, which is an improvement on the 3.6pc achieved in 2017 but way below the highs of 15.2pc seen in 2015.

Also Read

Office property is likely to face price falls this year as a less certain economic climate puts increased pressure on rents.

Retail property in particular is expected to underperform the market, the report found, as the poor performance of the high street and the increasing popularity of online shopping continues to hit values.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Telegraph.co.uk

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

A 157ac farm at Berrilstown near Navan sold for €2.4m, or €15,300/ac

Revealed: Where land prices are the highest and lowest as the average price hits...
A 217ac residential farm near Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary sold for €2.2m

Why average land prices in Munster jumped 20pc in 2017
There were four bidders involved in the chase for the 16ac farm, residence and outbuildings on the Old Head of Kinsale

Hectic bidding pushes Cork land to €30,000/ac
The farm is located at Killylane near Eglinton and overlooks Lough Foyle

€1.3m is the asking price for a top quality beef and tillage farm with...
Stock photo

'Everything is gone' in the midwest land market
The 46ac farm in Raharney, Co Westmeath sold to an agent acting in trust for a local farmer

Farm with tillage potential makes €7,000/ac
Stock photo

Receiver appointed over lands of farm family who owe over €1.5m in bank...


Top Stories

Animal Health Ireland's Lorna Citer

Warning for farmers as Johne's disease continues to spread at an alarming...
South Galway experienced heavy flooding over the weekend, adding to the fodder pressures already being experienced by farmers in the are and other parts of the west and north-west. PHOTO: Hany Marzouk

Flooding adds to farmers fodder pressures as rainfall 300% above...

Feed suppliers set for a bumper year with sales up 20pc
18/11/2017.Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. John Finneran from Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon brings his sheep to the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories cracking down on 'dirty' sheep

French wheat growers told they must slash costs to be competitive
Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and...
MEP Seán Kelly is pictured with Tom Clair from Maghera, Lahinch, Co Clare and his daughter Trisha and son Donnacha. The Clair family presented their case to the European Parliament's Petitions Committee in Brussels today with Mr Kelly's assistance.

EU to ask Department to 'review' case of farming couple who were refused...