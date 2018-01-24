Uncertainty over the future of farming subsidies hits UK land values

The value of British farmland fell by more than 8pc last year on fears subsidies will fall away after Brexit, according to the latest figures.

The value of British farmland fell by more than 8pc last year on fears subsidies will fall away after Brexit, according to the latest figures.

Rural land was worth around £8,972 (€10,257) per acre at the end of December, ­dropping from £9,778 (€11,178) at the same point a year previously, research by property ­consultancy Carter Jonas found.

However, over the next 12 months the price is expected to rebound slightly across the UK, except in the south east where it will take longer to improve. Tim Jones, the head of rural at Carter ­Jonas, said: “The ongoing Brexit ­negotiations mean that the outlook for rural property will remain uncertain, however, the release of the UK’s ­agricultural bill this year will be an ­opportunity to clarify key issues, ­including farming productivity and ­environmental enhancements”.

This, he suggested, would help to restore confidence to the market generally and particularly to existing and future rural landowners, potentially increasing sales and improving prices. Selling land for development has been a useful way for farmers to generate more money. What support payments will be available to farmers will continue to be a central ­issue in the Brexit negotiations, particularly the subsidies which will be made available after the UK leaves the bloc.