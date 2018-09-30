Farm Ireland
Rich pickings in Cavan...as seven properties come onto the market

Jim O'Brien

I have a soft spot for Bailieborough in Cavan. A good friend of mine hails from that neck of the woods, an extraordinary gentleman who buys me the odd pint, a sure sign of civility and good breeding.

I am informed by another ‘Bailieburgher’ that over the next few months he intends to sell “the half of East Cavan”.

Auctioneer Peter Murtagh has a diverse assortment of Cavan agricultural properties coming for sale over the autumn period. There are seven different holdings ranging in size from 6ac to 71ac.

A number of the properties will be sold at public auction and a number by private treaty. Those facing the gavel include a 46ac residential farm at Tunnyduff, about 11km from Bailieborough and guided at €300,000 to €325,000.

The holding, subject of an executor sale, is described by Mr Murtagh as made up of decent grazing ground with a good but dated yard featuring 2,900 sq ft of farm buildings. These include three cubicle sheds, a silage pit, a concrete yard and cattle handling facilities. There are entitlements amounting to €6,450 with the holding.

The house is dated but habitable and could be brought back with some attention. The three-bedroom dwelling has two reception rooms, a kitchen, PVC windows and central heating. At public auction, the place will be offered as an entire or in two lots with the house and yards on 43ac making up one, while a 3ac piece makes up the other.

Both have good road frontage. The auction takes place at Mr Murtagh’s auction rooms, Bailieborough, at 3pm on Wednesday, October 3.

17ac with site potential

On the same day Mr Murtagh brings to auction a 17.25ac holding located at Leiter, 5km from Bailieborough.

Guided at €7,000/ac, the property will be offered as an entire or in two lots made up of 12.45ac and 4.8ac. The latter piece comes with an old hay shed and lean-to. There is good frontage to a minor road, which might deliver a site opportunity,

Residential holding in three lots

On November 14, Mr Murtagh is bringing to auction a 35.2ac farm at Greagh and Tunnyduff about 11km from Bailieborough. The place has a rundown residence and some farm buildings. 

The executor sale will see the property offered for sale in four lots with one consisting of the old dwelling and sheds on 0.7ac, the second is made up of farm buildings on 4.7ac, the third is a 6.4ac piece of ground and the last is a portion of land extending to 23.27ac. It can also be sold in combinations of the lots. The price is guided at between €6,000 and €6,500/ac.

Private treaty sales

The Cavan auctioneer also has a range of farm property for sale on the private treaty front. This includes a 71ac residential farm at Carnagarve, about 4km from Bailieborough and guided at €470,000. 

In current use as a dairy farm, the lands are in top condition with farm buildings consisting of a milking parlour, cow byres, cattle handling facilities and an incomplete slatted unit where the tank is in place but no further construction has been undertaken. 

The dwelling is a compact, old-fashioned, two-bedroom, two-storey farmhouse extending to 944 sq ft. Farm entitlements amounting to almost €8,000 per annum are included in the sale. The owner is retiring from active farming.

Monaghanoose

At Monaghanoose, 4km from Bailieborough, an executor sale sees a 31.3ac holding coming to the market by private treaty. This can be sold as an entire or in two lots made up of 25.3ac and 6ac, and guided at between €6,000 and €7,000/ac.

The larger parcel has nice road frontage and could offer potential for sites subject to planning permission.

Online Editors

