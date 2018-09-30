I have a soft spot for Bailieborough in Cavan. A good friend of mine hails from that neck of the woods, an extraordinary gentleman who buys me the odd pint, a sure sign of civility and good breeding.

Rich pickings in Cavan...as seven properties come onto the market

I am informed by another ‘Bailieburgher’ that over the next few months he intends to sell “the half of East Cavan”.

Auctioneer Peter Murtagh has a diverse assortment of Cavan agricultural properties coming for sale over the autumn period. There are seven different holdings ranging in size from 6ac to 71ac.

A number of the properties will be sold at public auction and a number by private treaty. Those facing the gavel include a 46ac residential farm at Tunnyduff, about 11km from Bailieborough and guided at €300,000 to €325,000.

The holding, subject of an executor sale, is described by Mr Murtagh as made up of decent grazing ground with a good but dated yard featuring 2,900 sq ft of farm buildings. These include three cubicle sheds, a silage pit, a concrete yard and cattle handling facilities. There are entitlements amounting to €6,450 with the holding.

The house is dated but habitable and could be brought back with some attention. The three-bedroom dwelling has two reception rooms, a kitchen, PVC windows and central heating. At public auction, the place will be offered as an entire or in two lots with the house and yards on 43ac making up one, while a 3ac piece makes up the other.

Both have good road frontage. The auction takes place at Mr Murtagh’s auction rooms, Bailieborough, at 3pm on Wednesday, October 3.

17ac with site potential