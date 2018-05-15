Pictures: Northern Ireland castle on 207ac of top quality land could be yours for €2.6m
One of Northern Ireland's most prestigious castles and estates has gone on the market for £2.3m (€2.614m) in what is an "extremely rare" opportunity for developers.
It is the first time Gilford Castle Estate in Co Down, a B1 listed building dating back to 1865, has been put up for sale in more than 100 years.
According to Savills, the property agency listing the site, interest from both local and international investors is expected to be high.
James Butler, head of country agency at Savills, said: "It is extremely rare for an estate with such an impressive castle and over 200 acres to be offered for sale in Northern Ireland.
"Given the range of assets at Gilford Castle Estate, I anticipate interest to come from local and international buyers looking to purchase an estate for a variety of purposes."
Gilford Castle spans 207 acres of land above the River Bann on the outskirts of Gilford village. It is also home to an "extensive range of traditional outbuildings" including a former farm yard, sawmill and kennels.
It will be sold as one or five separate lots.
The main residential element of the site has a kitchen, hall, four reception rooms and six bedrooms.