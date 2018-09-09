Farm Ireland
Pictures: 241ac former beef fattening enterprise on the market for €1.71m

The 241ac farm is located near Colraine.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 241ac residential farm with extensive farm buildings near Coleraine in Co Derry is for sale by private treaty in a sale handled by Savills and guided at €1.71m.

Rhee Farm is located at Aghadowney 8km, from Ballymoney and 13km from both Coleraine and Kilrea. The holding is not far from the coast and includes farm entitlements, a 14ac airfield and seaplane hangars that deliver rental income.

The farmland is made up of 236ac of grazing ground and 5ac of woodland. Bounded on the east by the River Bann and on the south by the River Rhee, the holding is in one block of level ground rising from 3m above sea level to 6m above sea level.

The variety of fields is accessed by a network of farm roads while the fencing and hedging is of good quality and all stock-proof while two areas of woodland extending in total to 5ac made up of mature deciduous trees.

The farm was previously a beef fattening enterprise.
The house on Rhee Farm was run as a bed and breakfast for a number of years. The substantial two-storey dwelling is laid out in an L shape and includes four reception rooms and six bedrooms. Outside a raised formal garden is located to the front and is laid out mainly in lawn bordered by shrubs and flowering plants. A smaller garden enclosed by a stone wall is located to the north of the house with another lawned and enclosed area to the south.

James Butler of Savills says the holding was originally a beef -fattening enterprise and has been let in recent years.

The house on the farm has been run as a bed and breakfast.
The farm comes with an extensive yard mainly dedicated to livestock farming. The buildings are comprised of some traditional sheds in need of attention and more modern facilities.

Among the buildings is a five-bay slatted unit with cattle handling facilities adjacent. There are large general purpose sheds, an extensive sheep shed, three spacious storage spaces, two silage pits and an array of cattle handling facilities.

The farm is also home to an airfield made up of two landing strips, three hangars and a mobile home. On about 14.5ac the facilities are let to a local flying club, Ulster Seaplane Association Ltd.

The entire property is for sale by private treaty and the agents are open to offers.

