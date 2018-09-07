'Ideal opportunity' - 50ac residential farm with substantial farmyard hits market in Cavan

Cavan has seen quite a number of properties come on the market this year, included among them is a 50ac residential farm at Greaghlough, Mullagh guided at €300,000.

Located five minutes from Mullagh and ten minutes from Virginia, the farm is centred round an imposing two-story farmhouse in need of repair. There is a substantial farmyard and 50ac of grazing ground.

The residence stands on an elevated site giving great views of the surrounding countryside. The accommodation the residence includes an entrance hall, a kitchen/living/dining area with timber flooring and fitted units, a sitting room, a back hall that is plumbed as a utility and a guest WC. Upstairs there are four bedrooms with lofted ceilings and a bathroom.

While the roof needs work and the place needs general refurbishment it has some modern finishes including central heating and PVC windows

Facilities out of doors include a machinery shed, a four-column hayshed walled to a height of 5 ft.

There is also a traditional barn, three stables, four cow houses, a loft, an old dairy shed a cubicle shed and a slatted cubicle house with cubicles on one side and slats to the rear. There is good slurry and effluent storage.

The land is described by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers as made up of high, dry, free-draining fertile soil. The holding is laid out is a series of good-sized fields that are all under permanent pasture and bounded by mature hedges giving good shelter.

The land is serviced buy a decent network of internal farm roads giving access to all the fields.