Compact Cavan holding guided at €250,000

Jim O'Brien

A residential farm near Ballyjamesduff in Cavan is on the market with a range of equestrian facilities and 26ac of good grazing ground with road and river frontage.

Raymond Smith of Smith Property is guiding the sale at €250,000 on the private treaty market

Located less than 3km from Ballyjamesduff, the two-storey farmhouse is in good condition, but in need of modernisation. It has a range of accommodation that includes an entrance hall, sitting room, a kitchen/ dining area, a utility, family bathroom and three bedrooms. Water is sourced from a group water scheme and heating is by an oil-fired central heating system.

Located along the Granard Road, the land is laid out in a range of fields in permanent pasture with plenty of road frontage and frontage to a river at the rear.

The equestrian facilities include a sand arena, stables, a haybarn and a number of useful outbuildings.

