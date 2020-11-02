Classy Cavan farm guided at €900,000

An extraordinary Victorian house on a manicured site with 71ac of grass and woodland located just outside Cavan town is attracting lively interest from near and far. On the market by private treaty, the property can be bought as an entire or in lots.

Situated close to Farnham Estate and opposite County Cavan Golf Club, the property has access to the R198 Swellan Road and is within easy distance of the town and its range of amenities.



Edermin House, built in 1860, is approached by a long driveway and set amidst mature and meticulously kept gardens. Described by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers as a picturesque homestead in a gorgeous setting the holding is very easy on the eye. The intricate stone and brick work on the period house is entirely preserved and the same style of grey stone walls and red brick arches and surrounds features in the the out-buildings.

Expand Close Built in 1860, Edermin house has retained its original external features / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Built in 1860, Edermin house has retained its original external features

In relatively good condition the accommodation includes a hall, a kitchen, utility, dining room, sitting room, a guest WC, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

To the side and rear of the residence is an attractive range of stone outhouses including a lofted cowhouse and barn, a pump house and store while further along a working farmyard includes a cow barn, a haybarn, a former dairy, a four-column shed and cattle handling facilities.

The property stands on an c.71ac with c.39 ac in grass and the remainder in forestry and woodland. The forestry is made up mainly of Sitka Spruce planted about 25 years ago with no premiums remaining. However, thinning is due and the results will have value along with the timber when it reaches full maturity.

Expand Close The residence with grassland extending to 39ac can be bought as one lot and the second lot is made up of 32ac of forestry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The residence with grassland extending to 39ac can be bought as one lot and the second lot is made up of 32ac of forestry

The property adjoins residential developments to the south and offers a substantial land bank on the edge of Cavan town. Mr Barry says this could have some hope value if the town expands in future.

The residence with the grassland extending to 39ac can be bought as one lot, the second lot is made up of 32ac of forestry while the entire on 71ac makes up the last lot. The private treaty sale is jointly handled by Raymond Potterton of Navan and J.P. & M. Doyle auctioneers.

Online Editors