Cavan farm in permanent pasture goes for €5,500/ac

A 19ac block of land located at Cloughbally close to Mullagh was the first to sell. Made up of good agricultural ground in permanent pasture it attracted three bidders when it opened at €80,000. The auction was brisk and the hammer fell at €105,000 when the place made over €5,500/ac.

A parcel of 27.2ac of decent agricultural land with a derelict house at Carricksimon, Virginia opened at €170,000 and with five bidders in the chase, it sold at €235,000 making over€8,600/ac.

Also at Carricksimon, Virginia a 0.74ac site with a derelict residence sold under the hammer for €52,000.