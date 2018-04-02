Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 2 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cavan farm in permanent pasture goes for €5,500/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Oldcastle auctioneer Martin Shortt recently sold a property in three distinct lots making €392,000. Located at Cloughbally, Mullagh and Carricksimon, Virginia, the holding consisted of two farms and three derelict houses owned by one family.

A 19ac block of land located at Cloughbally close to Mullagh was the first to sell. Made up of good agricultural ground in permanent pasture it attracted three bidders when it opened at €80,000. The auction was brisk and the hammer fell at €105,000 when the place made over €5,500/ac.

A parcel of 27.2ac of decent agricultural land with a derelict house at Carricksimon, Virginia opened at €170,000 and with five bidders in the chase, it sold at €235,000 making over€8,600/ac.

Also at Carricksimon, Virginia a 0.74ac site with a derelict residence sold under the hammer for €52,000.

According to Joan Gilsenan of Martin Shortt auctioneers both larger parcels of ground are in good heart and ideal as additions to any existing enterprise or as hobby or part-time farms.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land...

Long-term leases key driver of land mobility service
The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle

Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac


Top Stories

Prime Minister Theresa May is shown around Fairview Farm in Bangor, Northern Ireland, during a tour of the four nations of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Inquiry will probe effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland farms
The new Ford Ranger pickup.

We're picking up on the Pickups: 7 of the best pickup options for farmers
John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon and Noel Hennessy, judge, with Mountfarna Mars 4, Holstein-Friesian Champion and price topper sold for €5,400.

Lift-off for top west Cork Holstein herd
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll will lead crackdown

Street markets to be targeted in blitz on burglars
Young Farmers examine soya bean in trailer after harvest

Soybeans sow seeds of discontent in US and China's trade war
Sean Martin breeds light-footed Black Galloways on the Bluestack Mountains in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

'They are hardy animals who love the mountains': Donegal farmer switch...
STOCK IMAGE

Opinion: Why I am on a mission to tell the story of our notable trees