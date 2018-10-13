Auctioneer secures the 'last penny' in nail-biting sale

The parcel of ground was originally part of the Killyon Estate and according to Mr Flynn, is made up of good, dry parkland and meadowing that hasn't had the sod broken in 40 years. There are two 'haggards' in the piece of ground that were of particular interest to the buyer, a builder with farming interests.

In a full room of about 20 people, three active bidders took to the fray after the place took a painfully long time to open at €250,000. The property climbed steadily until it went on the market at €275,000. However, bidding stalled again only to move on slowly until it reached €285,000 where the auctioneer thought it was all over.

He called it once, he called it twice and was about to drop the gavel on the third count when a last-second bid added €5,000 to the price on offer and saw it sell for €290,000 or €15,000 above the reserve.

The price represents a per acre price of €9,400. "We got the last penny," said Mr Flynn.

BAILIEBOROUGH FARM AUCTION

Across the border in Co Cavan, Peter Murtagh of Bailieborough had a slower day when a 46ac residential farm at Tunnyduff, about 11km from Bailieborough and guided at €300,000 to €325,000, was withdrawn.

It was offered in lots and bid to €252,000. Negotiations are continuing since the auction.