Auctioneer secures the 'last penny' in nail-biting sale

A residence and 46ac at Tunnyduff, Co Cavan was withdrawn from auction after being bid to €252,000
Jim O'Brien

A nail-biting finish saw Frank Flynn of Robert B Daly auctioneers sell a 31ac farm at Derryconnor, Ballivor, for €290,000.

The parcel of ground was originally part of the Killyon Estate and according to Mr Flynn, is made up of good, dry parkland and meadowing that hasn't had the sod broken in 40 years. There are two 'haggards' in the piece of ground that were of particular interest to the buyer, a builder with farming interests.

In a full room of about 20 people, three active bidders took to the fray after the place took a painfully long time to open at €250,000. The property climbed steadily until it went on the market at €275,000. However, bidding stalled again only to move on slowly until it reached €285,000 where the auctioneer thought it was all over.

He called it once, he called it twice and was about to drop the gavel on the third count when a last-second bid added €5,000 to the price on offer and saw it sell for €290,000 or €15,000 above the reserve.

The price represents a per acre price of €9,400. "We got the last penny," said Mr Flynn.

BAILIEBOROUGH FARM AUCTION

Across the border in Co Cavan, Peter Murtagh of Bailieborough had a slower day when a 46ac residential farm at Tunnyduff, about 11km from Bailieborough and guided at €300,000 to €325,000, was withdrawn.

It was offered in lots and bid to €252,000. Negotiations are continuing since the auction.

The holding is described by Mr Murtagh as decent grazing ground with a good but dated yard featuring 2,900 sq ft of farm buildings.

These include three cubicle sheds, a silage pit, a concrete yard and cattle handling facilities. There are entitlements amounting to €6,450 with the holding.

The three-bedroom house has PVC windows and central heating. The property was offered in two lots at auction with the house and yards on 43ac first up.

This attracted two bidders when it opened at €220,000 and was withdrawn at €230,000. A 17.5ac of ground also located at Tunnyduff due to be sold at the same auction was withdrawn prior to the sale.

WEXFORD TILLAGE LAND AUCTION

Jordan is handling the sale of 39ac of tillage ground at Oulart in Wexford. The price is guided at €12,000/ac.

Located 14km from Enniscorthy, the two fields of stubble have 500m of rad frontage and are described by Clive Kavanagh as excellent quality ground suitable for any purpose.

The property includes a derelict farmhouse and yard, which would give some weight to a planning application.

The property will be sold at auction at the Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy, tomorrow at 3pm.

