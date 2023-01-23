100ac Monaghan farm available for lease in three lots for around €350/ac/pa

Inniskeen in Co Monaghan was made famous by its world-renowned poet son, Patrick Kavanagh.

His literary work was very much grounded in the home place, a farm that first came into the possession of the family on December 8, 1910, when his father James and his mother Bridget bought 9ac, one rood (¼ac) and 20 perches (⅛ac) in the townland of Drumnagrella.

The holding was bought at auction for a princely £180.

His poem excoriating the ‘stony grey soil of Monaghan’ as the thief of his youth and his prime is not beloved of all Monaghan people.

However, it does, perhaps inadvertently, attest to the versatility of the land as fit for cow and plough in the lines, ‘You told me the plough was immortal! O green-life conquering plough!’

Auctioneer Raymond Fee is handling the lease of a 100ac of land in the fabled Inniskeen and says there is little stony and grey about the soil, describing it as “ground in great heart” with some of it type 4 in the index of soils.

The grassland and tillage farm is in three large divisions, most of which is in permanent pasture with a portion in tillage recently producing a crop of maize.

Expand Close The maize crop on the Inniskeen farm

The maize crop on the Inniskeen farm

The holding is less than 2km off the N53 Dundalk to Castleblayney road and will be offered as an entire or in three accessible lots.

These are made up of a 52ac piece, known as ‘the Paddocks’ at Knocks; a 27ac parcel is at Drumboat and Treagh; and a 21ac lot known as ‘Nolan’s’ at Carrickakelly.

Mr Fee expects strong interest, saying: “A block of land of this size rarely becomes available in this area. Its location, accessibility, size and the quality of land make it a very attractive proposition.

“It’s a superb opportunity for farmers wishing to expand their enterprise.”

The proposed lease term is for seven years and the price is expected to be in the region of €350/ac per annum.

Kilkenny lease prices hit €540/ac

In Kilkenny, Joseph Coogan achieved €540/ac for leasing land at a recent letting auction. The 15.5ac of grazing ground at Coon, Castlecomer has no entitlements or buildings and comes with a water supply and a cattle crush.

Bidding opened at €300 and with dairy farmers fighting it out the hammer fell at €540/ac per year in favour of a dairy farmer from Killeshin on the Laois/Carlow border.

In Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny a 5ac field made €510/ac at another Coogan leasing auction, while a 20ac parcel of grazing ground at Ballyouskill, Ballyragget opened at €200/ac and was withdrawn at €430/ac. According to the auctioneer it was leased later for a higher figure.

Three properties by Tipp shores of Lough Derg



Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon is selling two pieces of property on the shores of Lough Derg near the picturesque Tipperary village of Terryglass.

One, a farm of 47.9ac of ground with extensive road and lake frontage, is guided at €450,000 or €9,400/ac.

The other is a parcel of land extending to 8.25ac of mixed ground guided at €50,000.

Terryglass is a well-known tourist spot and has a varied visitor season entertaining fishers, boaters and walkers. It is also a thriving spot for weddings.

Situated 9km from Nenagh, the area is also renowned for good farmland with a mixture of dairy, tillage and drystock farmers.

The 47.9ac holding is in two main divisions of pastureland divided by a grove of woodland, while a leg of the property running down to the lake is in more marginal, wilder ground.

Expand Close The farm of 47.9ac at Terryglass with extensive road and lake frontage is guided at €450,000 or €9,400/ac.

The farm of 47.9ac at Terryglass with extensive road and lake frontage is guided at €450,000 or €9,400/ac.

It has its own water supply and plenty of road frontage, but planning might be hard to come by in this area, particularly if the applicant cannot demonstrate a local need.

Expand Close The farm at Terryglass runs down to the lake.

The farm at Terryglass runs down to the lake.

The 8.25ac parcel, at Lacken, has a mixture of decent grass lands and some more marginal ground that can be valued for its environmental qualities or could be the subject of reclamation.

Expand Close This 8.25ac parcel of ground at Lacken, Terryglass is guided at €50,000.

This 8.25ac parcel of ground at Lacken, Terryglass is guided at €50,000.

Staying near Lough Derg Mr Dillon hosts his first auction of the year this Thursday (January 26) with the sale of an 8.6ac parcel of land to the rear of the village of Puckane, 9km from Nenagh.

Laid out in three fields of good grazing ground, it would be ideal as an addition to any farm or as a small hobby farm.

It is just to the rear of the Hillside Holiday Cottages and is within the Puckane Settlement Boundary as outlined in the Tipperary County Development Plan 2022. So it many have development potential in the medium term.

Expand Close Located within the Puckane Settlement Boundary, this 8.6ac parcel may have development potential.

Located within the Puckane Settlement Boundary, this 8.6ac parcel may have development potential.

The property is for sale online by public auction (on the LSL platform between 11.30am and midday this Thursday) and is guided at €127,500, or about €14,800/ac.