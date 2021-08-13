Two farmers’ farms on the market in Meath

The land at Enfield is made up of good Meath ground

The interior of the shed at Enfield, it has the basis of a good piece of infrastructure

The two-bedroom house at Summerhill is quaint and traditional and needs work

It might be a smallholding but there is a substantial yard with the farm at Summerhill

There is 48ac of undulating land with the farm at Mill Rd Summerhill

The shed with the farm at Enfield is extensive but needs work

A 52ac non-residential grass farm suitable for grazing or tillage near Enfield in Co Meath is among the ‘farmers’ farms’ for sale at the moment.

Located at Ballynakill, Rathcore, Enfield the property comes with a large slatted unit and is guided at €400,000, or a modest €7,700/ac.

Situated just off the M4/N4, the property is 4km from Enfield, 11km from Summerhill and near Longwood.

The farm, laid out in three large fields and in grass for some time, is well drained thanks to a deep drainage system. While fundamentally sound it needs some attention to unlock its full potential.

According to Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers, any money spent on the land will be returned in spades as it is part of a good vein of land used for grass production and crops.

Fenced by natural external boundaries, the holding has good road frontage. Planning permission for a residence on the property could be possible, given the size of the farm.

The property also has a yard with an extensive slatted shed comprising 10 double links of slatted accommodation and a central feeding passage.

The shed is somewhat dated and could do with renovation and upgrading, but its presence certainly adds value to the farm and is an important piece of infrastructure.

Describing it as a good piece of ground in a superb location, Mr Barry is expecting a lively auction. The place will be offered for sale at a combined online and in person on the LSL platform and at the Potterton salesrooms in Navan at 3pm on Wednesday, August 25.

Dangan, Summerhill

Nearby, Trim auctioneer Thomas Potterton is handling the sale of a 48ac residential farm at Dangan, Summerhill. The farm can be bought in lots or as an entire with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

Located on the Mill Road 3km from Summerhill and 8km from Trim, the property is described by the auctioneer as “a beautiful place with a range of excellent farm buildings”. The house is structurally sound but is “in need of complete refurbishment”.

The land is made up of gently undulating ground with plenty of road frontage on two sides both to the Mill Road and a cul-de-sac.

Suitable for sheep or cattle the ground is in good heart, and an 8ac parcel that can be sold separately from the rest could have site potential.

The main portion of the land extends to 40ac and is laid out in four fields

An excellent farmyard includes a portal steel-frame shed with mass concrete walls that was used as a sheep shed but could have many other uses.

Other structures include a two-column slatted shed with accommodation for up to 50 cattle, and a haybarn with a double lean-to.

The house is a two-storey traditional dwelling with two bedrooms upstairs, with a kitchen, living room and a bathroom downstairs.

The auction takes place out of doors at the Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Friday August 27.