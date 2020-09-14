Tunnel Tiger’s land sells for a record €36,000 per acre in Donegal

AS a young man Dan O’Donnell cut a striking figure. Standing six feet eight, he used to round up sheep on horseback and wear a ten-gallon hat as he roamed the family’s lands laid out in small parcels scattered around Linsfort near Buncrana.

It wasn’t long before the locals nicknamed him ‘Texas’ and the name stuck with Dan, who in later years emigrated to Britain where he worked with the famed ‘Donegal Tigers’ on construction projects in London and Newcastle.

Like many of the Tigers, he was working with an eye to eventually returning home to Inishowen which he duly did and he lived the rest of his days in Linsfort with his brother Paddy, who died in 2013.

‘Texas’ passed on in 2018 at the age of 73. Fondly remembered by friends and neighbours as a gentle giant who had a way with words, Dan’s earthly holdings went under the hammer earlier this month and created a stir far beyond his native sod.

Buyers registered from Britain, Germany, the US, the Middle East and Australia for the sale which was conducted by Buncrana auctioneer Dara Furey on the online Offr platform. Every parcel offered made a multiple of its guide prices and the €36,000 per acre paid for once parcel is believed to be a record price for land in Donegal and is unlikely to be surpassed nationally this year.

In total, the bidders paid €1.532m or €12,560/ac for the six land parcels around Linsfort and a seventh parcel near Moville on the other side of the Inishowen Peninsula.

The first lot to come to auction was a 28.75ac piece of grazing ground at Gulladoo about 2.5km from Moville. With road frontage and space for a house subject to planning permission, it attracted eight bidders when it opened at its guide of €160,000. It sold for €282,000 or €9,800/ac to a man working in the US who wished to buy land ‘at home’.

The second parcel of land to sell was Dan O’Donnell’s homeplace at Tonduff, Linsfort. The two bedroom cottage on 1.3ac with a range of sheds attracted over 40 registered bidders when it opened at €70,000.

Brisk bidding saw the price rise by over three times its guide. At €212,000, the place was bought by a young couple from the locality who intend to make it their home.

Whatsapp Dan O'Donnell's home on 1.3ac at Tonduff, Linsfort, Buncrana was bought by a local couple for €212,000 beating its guide of €70,000 by €152,000

The third lot, a 10ac parcel at Muineagh, Linsfort, became the jewel in the crown. Laid out in six small fields with some road frontage, it includes a derelict cottage and outhouses. It opened at its guide of €100,000 and with 14 bidders in action made a staggering €360,000 or €36,000/ac when bought by a local man.

Whatsapp This 10ac parcel of ground at Muineagh, Linsfort included a derelict cottage and outhouses. This made €360,000 or €36,000/ac

The next lot was a 41ac parcel of forestry in Sitka Spruce also at Tonduff, Linsfort. The subject of a partnership arrangement with Coillte, the plantation has about four years in premiums remaining. It opened at its guide of €100,000 and sold to a local buyer for €115,000

Lot five was a 20.5ac plot with road frontage at Tonduff, laid out in about nine fields of permanent pasture. Eleven bidders showed interest when it opened at €100,000 and it made €220,000 or over €10,700/ac when bought by a local.

An 11.8ac piece of grazing ground located nearby and laid out in a range of old divisions made up the sixth lot. This was guided at €60,000 and after opening at that price 12 interested bidders took to the fray until it sold for €169,000 to a local man.

The final lot, also at Tonduff and measuring 8.44ac, made more than three times its guide of €50,000 when a local buyer won the day after 18 bidders drove it to €174,000.

Dara Furey described the online sale as the biggest day he had in business in 24 years, “Since I started working here with my father I have never seen anything like it,” he said. “I think the online auction suits rural people because nobody has any idea who the other bidders are. It is completely anonymous so people are not afraid to bid.”

Offr: ‘A whole new way of buying and selling’

Offr is a digital platform hosting property sales either by auction or private treaty. Co-founder Phillip Farrell describes it as digitising the process for estate agents. “Basically buyers can now go on to the agent's website and engage in a transaction as opposed to just viewing the details of the property. This includes making offers, viewing legals, and signing contracts,” he said.

“Online auctions are a whole new way of buying and selling for many, and are becoming very popular, especially in light of the Covid restrictions. It is a very transparent process and bidders love it,” Mr Farrell said.

For the Donegal auction, prospective buyers had to register with Dara Furey and pay a €5,000 registration fee. There was also an option for presenting proof of funds