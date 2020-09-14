Farming

Tunnel Tiger’s land sells for a record €36,000 per acre in Donegal

Buyers registered from as far away as the US, Australia and the Middle East for the auction of Dan ‘Texas’ O’Donnell’s land holdings in Inishowen

This 28.75ac parcel at Gulladoo, Moville sold inline for €282,000 or €9,800/ac to a man working in the US Expand

Jim O'Brien

AS a young man Dan O’Donnell cut a striking figure. Standing six feet eight, he used to round up sheep on horseback and wear a ten-gallon hat as he roamed the family’s lands laid out in small parcels scattered around Linsfort near Buncrana.

It wasn’t long before the locals nicknamed him ‘Texas’ and the name stuck with Dan, who in later years emigrated to Britain where he worked with the famed ‘Donegal Tigers’ on construction projects in London and Newcastle.

Like many of the Tigers, he was working with an eye to eventually returning home to Inishowen which he duly did and he lived the rest of his days in Linsfort with his brother Paddy, who died in 2013.