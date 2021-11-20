Trio of Sligo farms face hammer in executor sale at €6,000/ac

The land hasn't been grazed or tended to in a while but could be reclaimed

The land has rich hedgerows and pasture with potential

Potential: The three Sligo holdings have no significant farm buildings. The auctioneer says ploughing and re-seeding would result in immediate improvementsBros

Three Sligo farms totalling 108ac are coming to auction Wednesday, November 24. The property represents the estate of the late Andrew and Daniel Crean.

The holdings are in close proximity to each other and within 6km of Collooney and 8km of Ballymote. Sligo town is 16km away.

The first is a 40ac residential farm at Carrickbanagher, Collooney with a four-roomed cottage at the back of farm in need of restoration.

While the land is of mixed quality, it has good road frontage and plenty of access. It could have site potential.

The second farm is at Ballynabole, Collooney and comprises 29ac of mixed-quality land with good road frontage. This portion can be sold in two lots, of 21ac and 8ac.

These are divided by the road, giving both lots plenty of road frontage.

The final piece is located at Claragh Scotch, Ballymote. This is made up of 39ac of mainly good-quality grazing land, but has poor access.

According to Sligo auctioneer Roger McCarrick, it includes decent upland, and would make an excellent winter farm.

The holdings have no significant farm buildings and have not carried stock over the last number of years, leaving them in need of attention.

According to Mr McCarrick, ploughing and re-seeding would result in immediate improvements.

Free of entitlements and with a guide of €5,000 to €6,000/ac, the holdings are priced at the going rate for planting land.

Mr McCarrick says there have been strong enquiries from dairying, drystock and forestry interests.

“I expect the farms to make closer to the €6,000/ac, with some of the land making more than that,” he says.

“There is plenty of interest because there is a demand for land of all types. While this farm hasn’t been farmed in recent years it can be brought back.”

All three farms will be sold by auction at 4pm on November 24 at the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote.

Due to Covid restrictions, only those registered to bid will be allowed to attend the auction.