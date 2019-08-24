Traditional homestead ready for a makeover

On a recent trip to Meath, I happened to find myself at a traditional farm at Milltown, near Kilmainham Wood, not far from Kells.

The 76ac holding is centred around a lovely old courtyard surrounded by a range of buildings, including a solid two-storey farmhouse and a number of stone sheds.

The property is coming to auction this Thursday with a guide of €620,000. Located 6.4km from Kingscourt and 12km from Moynalty, the holding is reached by a short avenue from the Kingscourt to Moynalty road and has road frontage on to the same carriageway.

The house is a fine two-storey farmhouse with accommodation that includes an entrance hall, sitting room, a kitchen living room with a Stanley range and fitted units, and a downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms. The décor is dated and while the dwelling is finished with PVC windows and doors, it is in need of modernisation.

Outside, there's a charming courtyard with a range of traditional sheds and byres.

To the side of the yard is a beautiful lofted stone storehouse with plenty of potential for conversion to suit a variety of purposes.

The farmyard proper is made up of a number of dated, but useful, sheds set in a haggard.

These include a three-column haybarn with full concrete walls and a concrete floor, while a double-breasted lean-to at one side contains a two-column cubicle shed, while other facilities are made up of two holding yards and a cattle-crush.

The land is laid out to the rear and to the side of the house, made up of 16 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and sheltered by some fine stands of trees. With good access and road frontage, the land has been used in recent times for harvesting fodder and grazing. The ground is elevated without being hilly and, as a consequence, is bone dry.

I visited the property in the company of Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers - the sun was high in the sky and the land was looking its best, with cattle grazing from its generous sward.

According to Mr Barry, the farm is coming to auction as an entire or in a series of lots.

The house and yard on 7.4ac can be bought as a single lot with a guide of €120,000, while the remaining 68.6ac is also to be offered as a unit on the day and is being guided at €500,000 or about €7,000/ac.

The auction takes place this Thursday, August 22, at 3pm at the Navan salerooms of Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

