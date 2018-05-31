Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’

Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh auctioneers in Mullingar says that an increasing number of smaller holdings in the commuter belt around Dublin are finding their way on to the land market.

“Many people from this general area are working and commuting to Dublin and are not willing to put the time and energy into maintaining a small farm, so those that are not leasing are selling,” he said.

Eoin Dillon, an auctioneer based in north Tipperary, says that while a majority of farmers in that part of the country want to hold on to the land, many are “burnt out, especially after the long winter”.