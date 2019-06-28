Stokestown House near New Ross in Wexford is an early-19th-century period residence with gate lodge on 82ac situated by the banks of the Barrow as it meanders to the sea.

Top-quality land by the banks of the Barrow

The place is on the market by private treaty and guided by Callum Bain of Colliers International at €1.75m

Built around 1810, the property is 5.5km from New Ross, 40km from Wexford town and 30km from Waterford city.

The place was originally owned by the Drake family, descended from Roger Drake, an agent for the Victuallers of the Navy. He received a grant of Stokestown and other lands in Wexford for his feeding of the masters of the waves.

The residence dates back to the early 19th century

Through marriage, the family name changed from Drake to Stewart.

Requiring much modernisation, the house extends to approximately 6,200 sq ft, with many original features still in place such as ornate plaster work.

The accommodation includes four principal reception rooms on the ground floor, while on the first floor, there are seven bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.

Courtyard

To the rear of the house is the gated courtyard with a number of stables, garages, kennels and storage sheds.

The courtyard is built in the same style as the main house and is characteristic of courtyards of the time, but dated for current purposes.

It is sheltered by a plantation of mature woodland extending to 4.5ac.

The lands are laid out in elevated paddocks, bounded by mature woodland, overlooking and sweeping down to the Barrow.

The overall property extends to approximately 82ac, with 35ac in mature woodland and plantation forestry, about 43ac under grass and tillage, and the remaining 4ac taken up by the house and pleasure gardens.

The grassland is described by the auctioneer as of the highest quality.

"It is usually saved for hay or silage, depending on the prevailing weather conditions," he said.

The tillage is under malting barley, with a small section planted in conjunction with the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

Mr Bain says the place will be sold as an entire as the house and yards are situated at the centre of the property and it would be a shame to divide it into lots.

