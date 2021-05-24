Top holding set to tickle the fancy of Rebel County cowboys

The land is bounded by two public roads and a stream

The facilities also include two large mass concrete sheds with slate roofs

The yard includes an extensive array of sheds and buildings that are dated but useful

The farm at Ballybrowney has 90ac in tillage and 70ac in grass

One of the bigger farms to come on the market so far this year is a 165ac holding at Ballybrowney, Rathcormac in Cork.

The holding has a 95ac block in tillage and 70ac in pasture. Along with a dated but extensive range of farm buildings, there is a solid two-storey farmhouse built in the 1970s.

The place is on the market by private treaty and guided at €2m by auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan of Fermoy and Mallow.

Expand Close The buildings include walled, round-roofed sheds with cubicle accommodation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The buildings include walled, round-roofed sheds with cubicle accommodation

Located on the southern side of Fermoy just off the M8 motorway the farm is 2km from Rathcormac. The place has road frontage on to two roads bounding the property while a stream bounds the holding on another side.

The land is laid out in a series of 12 fields in great heart and, while rented in recent years, both the tillage and the pasture sections have been well looked after. The crops include winter oats and spring barley.

A wide array of farm sheds includes three interlinked, round-roof sheds, walled for silage storage, and a three-column haybarn which is also walled with cubicle houses at either side. Two other round-roof sheds are covered on three sides and could be used for fodder, machinery storage or calf rearing.

Expand Close The yard includes an extensive array of sheds and buildings that are dated but useful / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard includes an extensive array of sheds and buildings that are dated but useful

There are also two long slate-roofed houses and a further round-roofed shed that housed an old 12-unit milking parlour serviced by a circular collecting yard and stock handling facilities. A number of stone buildings in the yard concludes the range of facilities and, while the place is untidy and overgrown, the buildings should prove useful to any new owner.

The house, extending to 1,593 sq ft, is a two-storey, relatively modern house with double-glazed PVC windows and oil-fired central heating.

Along with the bedrooms the accommodation includes an entrance hall, a sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining area, bathroom and a utility.

Expand Close The house at Ballybrowney, Rathcormac is a structurally sound four-bedroom residence / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house at Ballybrowney, Rathcormac is a structurally sound four-bedroom residence

The dwelling has not been occupied for about two years and the building, while in need of redecoration, is structurally sound and will make a fine home.

The property is approached by a tree-lined avenue that divides near the farmstead giving separate access to the yard and the house. There is an abundance of trees and shelter close to the house.

Expand Close The facilities also include two large mass concrete sheds with slate roofs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The facilities also include two large mass concrete sheds with slate roofs

According to Michael O’Donovan this was a state-of-the-art farm in its day. While the buildings and infrastructure have signs of the ravages of time, the land is in great order and ready to be farmed.

There will undoubtedly be very keen farmer interest in the property, particularly from the strong Cork dairy sector.