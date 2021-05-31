Top prices expected for Meath and Kildare farms

The yard at Folistown is made up of a three-column shed with a lean-to

Laid out in four divisions with superb natural hedgerows and mature trees the 13ac at Caragh has extensive frontage onto the local road and two agricultural entrances

Laid out in one block the land at Folistown has extensive frontage to the Navan/Kentstown road while it is bounded to the rear by the River Nanny

A non-residential 58.4ac farm at Folistown, Navan in Co Meath is described by Philip Byrne of Coonan Property as a lovely piece of ground.

He hopes to sell it at a traditional public auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac. The farm is located 5km from Navan, 4km from Kentstown and 22km from Ashbourne.

Laid out in one block it has extensive frontage to the Navan/Kentstown road while it is bounded to the rear by the River Nanny. According to Mr Byrne the lands are made up of high quality, free-draining ground currently in grass.

Laid out in five good-sized divisions, all of which are bounded by attractive hedgerow and trees, the farm is serviced by a centrally located yard containing a three-column haybarn with lean-to and handling facilities.

The land is in a beautiful setting with fine views over the neighbouring countryside. This gives it obvious potential for a one-off residential site, subject to planning approval.

The property will be sold by public auction at the Ardboyne Hotel at 3pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Caragh, Co Kildare

A 13ac block of land close to the village of Caragh and not far from Naas in Co Kildare is coming to online auction. In a sale handled by Jordan auctioneers the property is guided pre-auction at €200,000 or over €15,000/ac.

Located at Castlekeely — 1.5km from Caragh — the property is 7.5km from Naas and the M7, 10km from Newbridge and 9km from Sallins and Clane, and extends to 13ac with extensive frontage onto the local road. It is accessed by two agricultural entrances.

In four divisions, with natural hedgerows and mature trees throughout, the ground is described as very good quality land ideal for any number of uses.

According to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans the entire would provide a good site for a residence, subject to planning permission. There has been no previous applications for planning on the farm.

“It is very good land, all in old pasture and in a great location, ideal for a house and a small yard,” he said.

Sale of the property is by online auction on the LSL platform on Thursday, July 8 at 3pm. Prospective customers are asked to register with the auctioneers well in advance.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​