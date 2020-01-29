To the manor born for €3.4m - A sporting and agricultural estate that once played host to Hollywood greats

Built in 1750, it was the summer home of the president of the Royal College of Physicians, Henry Quin MD, and it remained in Quin family ownership until 1963.

Located 3km from Inch, the property is 9km north of Gorey and 11km south of Arklow.

Complete with a restored Victorian Manor and courtyard, a thatched cottage, a lodge, a stocked trout lake and 154ac of paddocks and woodlands, the estate is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €3.4m.

It was then bought by British actor Richard Greene, who is most remembered for playing the lead in the iconic TV series The Adventures Of Robin Hood. In his time at Inch, he became master of the Wicklow Hunt and a renowned horse breeder. Greene entertained many of the celebrities of the day, including Cary Grant, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, at Borleagh.

Extending to 9,850 sq ft, the five-bay-over-semi-basement residence stands today as it was when completed in 1840. The accommodation includes a spacious hallway leading to an elegant drawing room with bow window located to the left of the hallway and the dining room to the right. Further to the rear is a sunroom and a fully fitted kitchen that includes a dining area and a family room.

The thatched cottage

The basement hosts an office, study, games room, wine cellar, billiard room, laundry room and a variety of store rooms. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities.

In recent years, the entire property has been carefully and tastefully restored and retains many of its original features.

Further accommodation includes a two-storey thatched cottage with a kitchen/living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room on the ground floor, with two bedrooms upstairs.

Also on the property is a two-bedroom gardener's cottage with a kitchen, family bathroom, an ensuite bathroom and a utility room.

Grazing and woodland

The main house is reached through elegant gates and a 1km avenue leads from the road through the parkland.

The land is in a mix of grazing ground and woodland with the house and gardens taking up 8ac, while 80ac is in mature woodland. A portion of 66ac is in grassland divided into a range of eight paddocks contained by post and rail fences.

There are extensive gardens around the house with a wide range of flowers and shrubs. The walled garden is fully restored and includes a glass house and a 60-tree orchard of fruit and apple trees. The grounds also include a tennis court.

The yard servicing the estate is centred around a floodlit lofted courtyard immediately to the rear of the main house. A central area is decorated with ornate box hedging, while the facilities include 12 loose boxes, fodder areas, and stores.

Other buildings in the yard include a coach house, open fronted machinery sheds, machinery barns and storehouses.

A one-acre lake on the estate is stocked with trout and includes its own jetty and a log cabin with decking.

Marcus Magnier of Colliers describes Borleagh as a meticulously maintained agricultural and sporting estate around a restored period house.

Indo Farming