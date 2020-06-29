To the Banner born on 53ac for €650,000

An aerial view of the property where the land consists of 33ac in forestry and 20ac grazing.

Clare oasis: This period residence on 53ac near Clonlara in Co Clare is on the market at €650,000

Annesgrove house near Clonlara in Co Clare once hosted the royalty of stage and screen when Lawrence Olivier and Vivienne Leigh came to call.

Located only 10 minutes' drive from Limerick City the period house on 53ac is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.

The property includes an 17th century period house and extensive outbuildings, including modern dog kennels, while the land is made up of 33ac of forestry and 20ac of grazing.

The father of the current owner was a renowned horseman and during the shooting of Richard III at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow in the early 1950s the English actor Lawrence Olivier engaged him as equerry to take charge of the horses.

An aerial view of the property where the land consists of 33ac in forestry and 20ac grazing.

An aerial view of the property where the land consists of 33ac in forestry and 20ac grazing.

The movie featured Olivier in the leading role and was also directed by him. In the course of filming the Clare equerry had to return to Annesgrove where his father had taken ill.

Olivier, who had become great friends with him during the filming, made a point of asking him to return to work on the film set.

And before he left Ireland, Olivier and his then wife, Vivenne Leigh, came to visit at Annesgrove.

Though its days close to the limelight might be behind it the house and its surrounds have strong echoes of elegance and grandeur.

The property is reached by a short winding avenue through fine stands of trees and set in spacious gardens that includes a walled kitchen garden. Originally built in 1658 the house is full of character and laid out as a five-bay two storey residence.

The accommodation includes a kitchen with a double plated Aga cooker, dining room, sitting room and utility while upstairs, on the return and an upper landing, are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Outhouses

The dwelling is currently lived in and in good condition throughout.

Modern additions such as PVC sash windows and central heating combine with many original features that include solid wood floors and original fireplaces.

The substantial range of outhouses is comprised of four loose boxes, 12 purpose built dog kennels, a machinery shed and a hay-barn with a double lean-to that are all in good condition and ready for use.

The land is made up of 20ac of grazing ground around the house currently in permanent pasture. The 33ac plantation of commercial forestry includes oak, beech and Sitka spruce and will deliver income on felling.

Tom Crosse of GVM auctioneers describes Annesgrove as an oasis of peace and tranquillity on the edge of the city. John Shaw Auctioneers are joint agents

