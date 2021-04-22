Three diverse properties in Kildare, including one with a spectacular residence and gardens, go on the market 

Three properties on the market in Kildare are sure to create a stir among farmers and investors over the next few weeks.

They include a unique trophy home on 19ac built by John Joe Costin, the landscape gardener responsible for designing the grounds at what was once the late Charlie Haughey’s Abbeville estate in Kinsealy, Co Dublin.

The ‘Red House’ at Portgloriam, near Kilcock, is a bespoke 3,000 sq. ft property on immaculate gardens and is for sale by private treaty with Coonan Auctioneers of Maynooth who are guiding the sale at €1.3m.

Expand Close The 'Red House' land includes 12ac in two paddocks / Facebook

The 'Red House' land includes 12ac in two paddocks

Situated 3km from Kilcock, the property is close to Maynooth with Dublin 34km away.

A sweeping 250m driveway leads through the gardens to the remarkable house whose glass facade absorbs the sunlight throughout the day and reflects a 3ac lake located immediately to the front.

Expand Close The house faces on to a 3ac lake / Facebook

The house faces on to a 3ac lake

The two-storey residence is designed to make the most of its setting to generate heat gain during winter and cool the house in summer.

Trees from every part of the globe can be found throughout the 19ac site including red alders from North America

‘Farmer’s farm’ in Johnstownbridge

Staying in Kildare but heading further west, a non-residential 40ac grass holding is on the market near Johnstownbridge village. The property is guided at €12,500/ac and will be auctioned online by Enfield auctioneer Ed Carey.

As it stands it would make an ideal out-farm, and also has medium to long-term development potential.

Located 40kms west of Dublin, the holding is a short drive from the M4 Junction 9 at Enfield.

Expand Close The 40ac at Johnstownbridge is 500m from the village development boundary / Facebook

The 40ac at Johnstownbridge is 500m from the village development boundary

Currently in grass, the land has been very well farmed by the current owners and is laid out in a number of evenly sized, professionally fenced paddocks, with a ready water supply to each.

Mr Carey says it would suit almost any farming enterprise and, subject to planning permission, could be converted to a residential holding.

While the property has limited road frontage through its own entrance, it is only 300m from the current development boundary.

It be sold at on-line auction on the Offr.io platform on Wednesday, May 5 at 2.30pm. Advance registration is required.

Nurney tillage and grazing farm

Moving south in the county, Philip Guckian of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes is handling the sale of a 94ac farm at Ballyvarney, Nurney. It will be sold at online auction and guided at €950,000.

The lands are in the townland of Ballyvarney, a short distance from Kildare town, with good access to the both the M7 and M9 and about 62km from Dublin city centre. Set in the heart of horse country, it is close to Kildangan Stud.

Expand Close The land is the best of Kildare ground contained in one block / Facebook

The land is the best of Kildare ground contained in one block

The property is laid out in six divisions mainly in large fields of good quality tillage and pasture ground. There is access via a tree lined avenue from the L7055 road, while approximately 140 mature beach trees form the bounds of two fields.

The vendor intends to create a new entrance off the existing avenue at the end of the right-of-way, and reserves a right-of-way over the entire avenue to her house until such time as she creates the new entrance and has use of same.

The property will be sold at an online auction on Wednesday May 19 at 12 noon.

