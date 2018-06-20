The boom is back as farm sells for €58,000/ac

A 101ac residential farm on the outskirts of Cork city sold for €5.8m or €58,000/ac at auction.

The tillage and grass farm at Beechmount, Monees, Douglas is located within the new Cork City Development Boundary on an elevated site overlooking the south eastern suburbs.

The price was described by auctioneer Mick Barry as a powerful result. "I had expected the residential holding to make around €30,000/ac," he said, but the price paid surpassed all his expectations. "The place has everything," he said, "location, location and location, a quality residence, powerful land and decent farm buildings.

A two-storey farmhouse sits at the centre of the elevated farm

2The residence is in need of modernisation but it's very existence on a site that is close to the city would make it worth about €2m," he said. The price has set a new high and although a 3ac site outside Gorey made €90,000/ac earlier in the year, a price of €58,000/ac for a farm of over 100ac without current zoning has to be regarded as exceptional.