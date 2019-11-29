Take 3: Small holdings under 20ac

Out of doors, a compact set of outbuildings includes a garage. Down the road is a further 9ac, which adjoins the road and is of good farming quality with easy access. This can be bought for €6,500/ac.

This 10ac holding is 10 minutes from Tuam. The three-bedroom residence is fitted with PVC windows, new front and rear doors, new roof and central heating. Standing on about one acre, the house can be bought for €85,000.

Boher, Streamstown, Co Westmeath

€155,000 James L Murtagh auctioneers

Boher, Streamstown

Coming with a guide price of €10,000/ac, this 15.5ac piece of grazing ground 4km from Horseleap is described by auctioneer Padraic Murtagh as a lovely piece of ground in the best of condition and without an inch of waste.

The holding has decent road frontage and could have the makings of a substantial site. As it stands, it would be an ideal addition to any holding. It will be sold at auction at the Greville Arms, Mullingar, at 3pm on Thursday, December 12.

Caherbrack, Ballinamult, Co Waterford

€380,000 Harty auctioneers, Dungarvan

Caherbrack

This 10ac holding is 15 minutes from Dungarvan and consists of a residence divided into apartments. There is also a series of cut-stone outbuildings and a modern yard with a slatted unit and a 10ft tank and an extensive concrete apron. It was the location of the Ballinamult Horse Show in the 50s. Laid out in four paddocks, the land has plenty of road frontage, while the residence and yard are at the centre of the holding and reached by a private avenue. According to Harty Auctioneers, the property would make an ideal hobby/organic farm or a small equestrian holding.

Indo Farming