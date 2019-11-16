Take 3: residential holdings under 30ac

A farmyard and a number of outbuildings make up the yard - these include a three-column haybarn and lean-to.

A compact 19.2ac residential farm made up of top-quality fattening land with no waste will be sold at auction at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar on Friday, November 29 at 3pm. The lands are laid out in four neat divisions that are well fenced and stud-railed.

A concrete driveway leads to the four-bedroom bungalow, on an elevated position.

Rochestown, Cahir, Co Tipperary

€185,000 Stokes and Quirke

Rochestown

This 13ac residential holding is 6km from Cahir and 3km from Ardfinnan. The lands are laid out in five fields of permanent pasture that are well fenced with mature hedges and numerous specimen trees.

The farm is in one block with scenic views. The farmhouse is a traditional, two-storey, two-bedroom residence in need of modernisation. The auction is at the Cahir House Hotel, at 3pm on Friday, December 13.

‘Copper Pines’, Ballycummisk South, Schull, West Cork

€700,000 James Lyons O'Keeffe, West Cork Property

Copper Pines

Copper Pines is 5km from Ballydehob and 8kms from Schull. Overlooking Rossbrin Castle and Rossbrin Cove with views of Horse Island and Cape Clear, the charming farmhouse with a range of stone sheds is on 25ac.

The farmhouse dates back to 1800s and is set in a south facing courtyard of stone-built out-offices in great condition. According to auctioneer Colm Cleary the courtyard forms a perfect suntrap in fine weather.

The residential accommodation includes a sun room, living/dining room, a parlour and a kitchen. The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

