Friday 9 February 2018

'Superb' Tipp grassland in the heart of the Golden Vale guided at €9,500/ac

Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College land is described as
Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College land is described as "a superb old grassland farm."Image: Google Maps
Jim O'Brien

The earliest land coming to market this year is in the south and south-east where nearly all ground is early ground.

It will be interesting to see what South Tipperary land will make this year after the bumper prices paid for ground in this part of the country in 2017.

A 130ac farm at Golden that made over €17,000/ac comes to mind.

John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald, Clonmel is handling the sale of a non-residential parcel of 32ac of prime grassland located at the heart of the Golden Vale at Garranlea, New Inn.

Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College he describes the place as "a superb old grassland farm."

While it's the best of ground it needs some attention having been rented for quite a number of years. In that regard Mr FitzGerald is pricing it conservatively at €9,500/ac.

"This would make an ideal out-farm as a silage platform or as a place to raise followers," he said.

He is expecting lively local interest when the property comes to auction at Cahir House Hotel, Cahir at 3pm on Friday, February 24.

Kilkenny auctions

In neighbouring Kilkenny Ed Donohoe is selling an 82ac holding at Graiguenamanagh. A grass and tillage holding, the place is coming to auction with a guide of €10,000/ac.

Located 3km from Goresbridge and 2km from Graiguenamanagh the farm has been rented for a number of years and has great potential, according to Mr Donohoe. In the main it is top class ground with one field of 10ac in tillage and the rest in grass. A portion of about 3.5ac is in scrub and a 10ac parcel is made up of heavy ground. The holding has 1.5km of road frontage giving plenty of access.

Ed Donohoe is expecting brisk business at this executor auction. "A farm of this size is a rarity on the market in this area and as far as I can remember it has been a long time since a place like it went to auction," he said.

The public auction takes place at the Club House Hotel, Kilkenny at 3pm on Wednesday, March 7.


