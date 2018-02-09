The earliest land coming to market this year is in the south and south-east where nearly all ground is early ground.

'Superb' Tipp grassland in the heart of the Golden Vale guided at €9,500/ac

It will be interesting to see what South Tipperary land will make this year after the bumper prices paid for ground in this part of the country in 2017.

A 130ac farm at Golden that made over €17,000/ac comes to mind. John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald, Clonmel is handling the sale of a non-residential parcel of 32ac of prime grassland located at the heart of the Golden Vale at Garranlea, New Inn.

Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College he describes the place as "a superb old grassland farm." While it's the best of ground it needs some attention having been rented for quite a number of years. In that regard Mr FitzGerald is pricing it conservatively at €9,500/ac.