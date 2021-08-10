Super stud farm in shouting distance of Dublin

The main house is a modern building extending to 3,337 sq ft with spacious accommodation

The facilities at Ballymaglasson include this 1,205 sq ft three bedroom bungalow

The stable yard is the essence of organisation

The Ballymaglassan farm is home to a complex of modern buildings

Ballymaglassan farm is on 90ac of tillage and grassland

Ballymaglassan Farm is a fine 90ac land holding with an excellent house and facilities located between the villages of Batterstown and Kilcloon in County Meath.

Just off the main Dunboyne/Summerhill Road and a short distance from Dunboyne, the property is for sale by private treaty and guided at €2.35m by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

Included in the sale is a substantial house extending to 3,337 sq ft, a 1,205 sq ft bungalow, an extensive stable yard and a double garage with an entertainment room.

There is a long history of farming at Ballymaglassan. Records show that in 1205, with the Norman conquest well under way, the local Norman strongman Walter de Lacy granted the land to St. Thomas’s Abbey in Dublin.

In subsequent centuries it became a farming estate and the current yard was part of the Ballymaglassan House Estate and was refurbished around 1974 to include a separate bungalow.

The main residence, built in a classical style, is located at the heart of the farm with excellent views over the lands.

In top class condition the accommodation includes a spacious main entrance, a drawing room — described as a great space for entertaining — and a family area that can be used as a dining room.

A games’ room complete with its own fireplace can be accessed from the drawing room while at either side of the house are two sunrooms overlooking the gardens and the lands to the west of the farm.

The kitchen located to the front has a country feel to it and comes complete with an AGA. To the rear a family room leads to a boot room and utility area and the second sunroom. The ground floor has two guest WCs.

On the first floor the sizeable master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, ensuite facilities and a dressing room.

There are two further bedrooms on the first floor both with ensuite bathrooms. The second floor has space that can be used as a fourth bedroom or an office and is also complete with ensuite.

Out of doors the house is surrounded by well-maintained mature gardens. A detached building housing garages haa lots of storage space with a lofted area and an area for informal entertainment.

The ancillary bungalow residence is in excellent condition throughout. Located close to the yard the accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a sunroom with pitched roof and heated by a solid wood burning stove.

The equestrian facilities at Ballymaglassan are second to none. The yard has 25 loose boxes set out in perfectly symmetrical courtyard format that includes a staff bathroom and washing facilities.

There are also four isolation loose boxes separate from the main yard and a range of other outbuildings throughout the farm. A large indoor arena completes the equestrian infrastructure while a traditional three-column hay shed can be used for fodder storage.

The lands are of made up of top-quality ground suitable for grazing and tillage. They are well sheltered and stud-railed with a good road network throughout giving easy access to all the paddocks. The farm has decent road frontage just off the L2215 road.

Of the 90ac about 14ac is in leisure forestry, described by Philip Guckian of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes as a real haven for wildlife of all kinds and laced with woodland walks.

“This is a fine property and a rare find in the Greater Dublin Area. In terms of the living accommodation, the equestrian and farming facilities and the size of the land holding; it isn’t often you get all these in one property,” he said.