Strong price guides in early farm property sales

Slowly but surely the land sales season is beginning to open up with a mix of private treaty transactions and auctions bringing land to the market. Among the more sizeable properties to feature at early auctions will be an 87ac non-residential farm at Gardenrath, Kells in Co Meath. The sale price is guided at a healthy €1.6m or about €20,000/ac.

Located less than 1km from the town of Kells and beside the M3 motorway, the holding has plenty of road frontage on to a regional road. It is described as a fine block of ground currently in permanent pasture but, according to Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers, it is suitable for any farming pursuit.

The land at one side of the road is elevated, free draining ground

The land at one side of the road is elevated, free draining ground

“In five regular shaped fields and serviced by a natural water supply and a piped supply it has a set of modern cattle-handling facilities on a concrete apron and another stock-gathering pen located towards the centre of the farm,” he said.

The property is close to Kells and adjoins land zoned under the 2021 Kells Development Plan, which could deliver some development potential in the future. In that regard, Mr Barry describes it as a farmer’s farm with hope value.

The executor sale takes place by public and online auction at the Potterton Sales rooms, Navan on Wednesday, March 8 at 3pm. Intending online customers are asked to register with the auctioneers two days before.

The derelict cottage at Knockanree could be an advantage if planning permission is sought

The derelict cottage at Knockanree could be an advantage if planning permission is sought

​In Wicklow, David Quinn of Quinn Property is handling the online auction of a 37ac roadside holding with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, Avoca, Co. Wicklow. The auction price is guided at €12,000/ac.

Located 1.9km from Avoca, the farm is 5km from Redcross and 9.5km off the M11 at Jack White’s pub. Arklow Town is 12km to the south and Dublin 50km to the north.

In a county that has some spectacular mountains, there must have been something special about this spot in Avoca to say it was granted the placename Knockanree, or Cnoc an Ri, meaning King’s Hill. Perhaps the gentle elevation of the ground meant that even a king in all his regalia could climb it.

The property is made up of lands that have been well farmed over the years and, with the public road running through it, it has plenty of road frontage. Currently in grass and suitable for tillage or grazing, the place will be offered as an entire or in lots.

The 37ac property at Knockanree Avoca will be offered in lots

The 37ac property at Knockanree Avoca will be offered in lots

The first lot is made up of 11.5ac of good, elevated, free-draining land that includes the derelict cottage. The ground with this section is described as first class and while the cottage may be in a state of dereliction, its presence could be important in the event of planning permission being sought.

The second lot is made up of a 6.7ac on the one side of the road with the first lot but separated from it by a field. This is also described as very good ground suitable for tillage and grazing. The third and largest lot is an 18.9ac piece across the road that is somewhat heavier than the rest of the farm and includes a small portion of scrub.

The entire makes up the final lot and the sale takes place online at 3pm on Tuesday, February 28.

The 7.73ac parcel at Kilmagig, Avoca is guided at €20,000/ac

The 7.73ac parcel at Kilmagig, Avoca is guided at €20,000/ac

At the same sale, Mr Quinn is hoping to sell a 7.73ac parcel of ground at Kilmagig on the outskirts of Avoca. As a placename this is quite fascinating and I wonder if it is related to the term ‘sheela na gig’, thought to be an ancient fertility symbol that features as a stone carving on cathedrals and the like and often in the company of gargoyles. The parcel of land at Kilmagig has no shortage of fertility in terms of options.

It adjoins a residential development and can only be accessed through the development. While the auctioneer is offering it at agricultural value it may have the potential for a small housing project. It is guided at €20,000/ac.