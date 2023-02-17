Farming

Farming

Strong price guides in early farm property sales

20,000/ac price tags on farms in Meath and Wicklow

The 87ac at Gardenrath, Kells is less than 1km from the town Expand
The 37ac property at Knockanree Avoca will be offered in lots Expand
The land at one side of the road is elevated, free draining ground Expand
The derelict cottage at Knockanree could be an advantage if planning permission is sought Expand
The 7.73ac parcel at Kilmagig, Avoca is guided at €20,000/ac Expand

Jim O'Brien

Slowly but surely the land sales season is beginning to open up with a mix of private treaty transactions and auctions bringing land to the market. Among the more sizeable properties to feature at early auctions will be an 87ac non-residential farm at Gardenrath, Kells in Co Meath. The sale price is guided at a healthy €1.6m or about €20,000/ac.

Located less than 1km from the town of Kells and beside the M3 motorway, the holding has plenty of road frontage on to a regional road. It is described as a fine block of ground currently in permanent pasture but, according to Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers, it is suitable for any farming pursuit.

