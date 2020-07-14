Starter farm in west Cork and a mountain holding in Mayo

Anyone with an interest in moving to the west Cork Gaeltacht to savour the culture and delights of the place will have an interest in an 87ac residential roadside farm at near Coolea. The holding is for sale by private treaty and guided at €275,000.

Coolea was made famous by the late Seán ó Riada, who made it his home — his legacy is still heard in the world-renowned local choir.

The farm at Scrahan is 3km from Coolea and 6km from Ballyvourney, about 25 minutes from Killarney and 20 minutes west of Macroom.

The house and yard, located on the road, could do with extensive renovation.

The two-storey traditional dwelling extends to 1,300 sq ft and has three bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen with a good range of outhouses that could be put to many uses.

The land includes some good grazing ground and a large tract suitable for planting. According to selling agent Killian Lynch the property would be ideal for a hobby farmer.

Mayo Mountain Farm

In the north Mayo Gaeltacht, auctioneer Billy Heffron is handling the sale of a 319ac mountain farm at Briska, Bangor-Erris.

The holding is a working mountain sheep farm with in excess of €20,000 per annum in entitlements and is guided by private treaty at €400,000.

Located 5km from Bangor Erris adjacent to Ballycroy National Park and 20km from Belmullet, the holding is stocked with 130 sheep at present and comes with two sheep sheds and has plenty of access.

As reported recently in the Farming Independent, farms such as these are attracting buyers from all over the country.

Commercial farmers from as far away as Cork and Wexford are in the hunt for large parcels of marginal land, attracted by potential ‘envelope’ income generated from programmes such as the Young Farmers Scheme and ANC.

In recent days a 2,000ac holding adjacent to the Briska property sold for €506,000 in an online auction conducted by BidX1. That 313ac farm is one of a number of such holdings sold by Mr Heffron in recent months and he again expects interest from local farmers and from agricultural and commercial interests from further afield.

Online Editors