South Leinster: Commuter belt land market heating up

South Leinster continues to be the prime place in Ireland to own or sell farmland, it remains an expensive spot for the buyer. This year the region was ahead in all the land indicators but was knocked back into second place by Munster in the per-acre stakes.

A total of 54 successful auctions recorded saw 2,870ac changing hands under the gavel and €38.912m realised from sales. The per-acre price stands at €13,558. The amount of land sold in the region increased by 13.6pc on last year, the revenue generated went up by a remarkable 21pc and the per-acre price increased by 6.5pc.

The headline auction transaction of the year in the region was the sale of a 126ac tillage and grass farm at Leighlinbridge in Carlow. This sold in lots under the hammer of Kilkenny's Pat Gannon making €2.19m or €17,380/ac.

The next most lucrative sale involved a 199ac residential grazing farm at Kilgibbon, near Enniscorthy in Co Wexford. In an auction handled by Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary, the property made €1.76m or €8,800/ac.

A 72ac residential farm at Danesfort Kilkenny came a close third when it sold for €1.75m or a strong €24,305/ac under the direction of Sherry FitzGerald McCreery.

Staying in Kilkenny and in the €1.7m region, a 131ac farm at Woodsgift sold in a variety of lots in May under the direction of Pat Gannon making €1.72m or €13,139/ac. A 65ac residential holding at Slyguff, Carlow made €1.52m under the hammer of John Dawson while other properties to break the €1m mark included the Dawson sale of a 166ac residential holding at Baltinglass that made €1.45m.

A further seven properties made more than €1m in the region while the highest per-acre price paid was in Wexford where 34ac of tillage at Creagh on the outskirts of Wexford town made €36,764/ac under the direction of Warren Estates.

Coonans handled the sale of a 157ac farm at Blackrath near Kilcullen that made €1.35m while Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh auctioneers saw a 117ac farm in Tullaroan, Kilkenny make €1.32m or €11,200/ac. Hawkfield House on 93ac near Newbridge in Co Kildare was sold by Jordans making €1.35m.