Smaller rural property sales buoyed up by urban shortages

The house at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is in need of total renovation.

The house and 68ac farm at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is guided at €350,000

The house at Drinagh, Ennistymon is in need of some refurbishment

This 45ac farm at Biggeramore, Belclare in Co Galway is made up of good grazing ground with decent road frontage; the land is well watered and fenced.

This house at Drinagh, Ennistymon, Co Clare is on 25ac of land and guided at €190,000

Veteran Galway auctioneer Martin Tyrrell continues to ply his trade in the western land market, where parcels of ground between 10ac and 50 are bought and sold with a steady frequency.

This segment of the market is receiving a boost in the move to the country, driven by the pandemic, the growth of home-working and the shortage of affordable housing in urban centres.

Typical of the properties in this market is a 45ac holding at Biggeramore, Belclare, in a progressive region of north Galway.

This 45ac farm at Biggeramore, Belclare in Co Galway is made up of good grazing ground with decent road frontage; the land is well watered and fenced.

This 45ac farm at Biggeramore, Belclare in Co Galway is made up of good grazing ground with decent road frontage; the land is well watered and fenced.

The holding is in one division and located 20 minutes from Tuam and 35 minutes from Galway city. Made up of good grazing ground with decent road frontage, the land is well-watered and fenced.

“It’s in an ideal place,” Mr Tyrrell said. “It has been very well maintained and cared for, and is convenient to Tuam and Headford marts. It presents a good opportunity for farmers or new arrivals to the region.”

The private treaty sale is guided at €7,000/ac

Mr Tyrrell is also handling the sale of 21ac of ground at Ardskeamore, Cummer, 4km from famous footballing locality of Corofin. This parcel of farmland is in one division with road and river frontage.

Well fenced and watered it would make an ideal addition to an existing farm. For sale by private treaty, this is guided at €8,000/ac.

Concluded sales

Mr Tyrrell recently concluded the sale of an 18ac parcel of ground with an old-style residence at Kilmaine, Co Mayo.

The good quality roadside lands attracted three interested parties who battled it out until a deal was concluded at €210,000 or over €11,500/ac.

He also closed the sale of 32ac of mixed quality lands at Cummer for €200,000, or €6,250/ac in a private treaty transaction.

Mr Tyrrell sold an 8ac parcel at Urracly, Cloghans Hill, Tuam that made €66,000 or over €8,000/ac on the private treaty market.

Ennistymon

In Co Clare, Laurence Hannon of Vaughan Hannon auctioneers is handling the private treaty executor sale of a house and 23.5ac at Drinagh, Ennistymon.

Located off the main road to Ennis, the house and lands are guided at €190,000.

Described as a lovely residential farm, it is 10 minutes’ drive from Ennistymon and Inagh and within easy access of Ennis.

It is the kind of holding that has become much sought-after in the rural property market.

The land is around the house in one lot and the entire is accessed over a tarred and chipped right of way. The place was farmed for grazing and meadowing by the owner until recently.

In need of extensive renovation, the house has electricity, water and a septic tank. The farmstead also includes a small range of dated outbuildings, mainly used for storage.

The property has real potential as a hobby farm or an outfarm.

Kilmaley

Mr Hannon is also handling the private treaty sale of a 68ac residential farm at Letteragh, Kilmaley.

Five minutes’ drive from Kilmaley village and 16km from Ennis, the property is guided at €350,000.

The house and 68ac farm at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is guided at €350,000

The house and 68ac farm at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is guided at €350,000

The farm is in one lot where the land surrounds the house, while access to the property is over a right of way.

The land has been used for grazing, meadowing and has some rough grazing.

However, the farmhouse hasn’t been lived in for a number of years and is in need of complete renovation and modernisation.

The yard is made up of a range of older outbuildings including a haybarn, cow byres and cattle-handling facilities.

The house at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is in need of total renovation.

The house at Letteragh, Kilmaley, Co Clare is in need of total renovation.

The property is currently farmed by the owner and comes with some entitlements.

With an attractive guide price of close to €5,000/ac the place has great potential as a hobby farm or a part-time farm.