Smaller properties keep the farmland market ticking over

THE current land market is dominated by properties of less that 100ac, with the majority in the region of 20ac to 60ac in size. There is a good, steady trade in these holdings, which are selling well and achieving good prices around the country.

One fine place for sale by private treaty is a 53ac forestry and grass farm close to the banks of the Shannon near Killaloe, Co Clare.

The 53ac forestry and grass farm is located close to the River Shannon in Killaloe and is 25 minutes from Limerick city.

The secluded farm with 25ac in forestry and 28ac in grazing has a guide price of €10,000/ac

Situated in the townland of Cloonfadda, the property is approximately 5km from O’Briensbridge Cross and 2.7km from Killaloe. Access from the roads into the land is provided via a long avenue.

The land comprises 28ac of good grazing ground while the forestry is mainly in Sitka Spruce with some ash. A 3ac portion of the Sitka Spruce has 10 years’ premium remaining at €571 per annum.

The property comes with a yard that includes stables and a four-column, round-roofed haybarn with a single lean-to at one side and triple lean-tos at the other.

The farm facilities include stables and a four-column hayshed

A number of years ago the place had planning permission for a two-storey dwelling house, but this permission has now expired.

The holding is described by Pat Kearney of Rooney Auctioneers as a lovely property in an excellent location 25 minutes from Limerick city.

Wicklow roadside farm

Moving across the country to Co Wicklow, Alan Kinsella of Kinsella Estates is handling the sale of a 29ac roadside farm at Newtown, Tinahely, For sale by online auction, it has a guide price of €215,000.

The holding is located in an area with some evocative placenames.

It is a short hop from Tinahely, Shillelagh, and Mullinacuffe (home to the ‘The Dying Cow’ pub) while Tomnafinnoge Woods are also nearby.

The lands, currently in grass, are south-facing, well-fenced and free-draining, and are described as borderline hill ground.

There is generous road frontage extending to about 450m giving the place potential for a residence and yard.

The roadside land at Tinahely is in two lots with one 9.8ac parcel guided at €70,000 and a 19.5ac parcel guided at €145,000

The property can be bought in lots or as an entire with the first lot of 19.4ac guided at €145,000, a parcel of 9.8ac guided at €70,000, and the entire guided at €215,000

The online auction takes place at 3pm on Thursday, May 13.

Prospective buyers asked to register in advance with Kinsella Estates.