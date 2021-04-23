Farming

Smaller properties keep the farmland market ticking over

The 29ac Wicklow grazing farm is located close to Tinahely and Shillelagh, and is for sale by online auction with Kinsella Estates on May 13. Expand
The land at Killaloe is reached by a paved avenue Expand
The farm at Cloonfadda Killaloe hs 28ac in good grazing ground Expand
The 53ac forestry and grass farm is located close to the River Shannon in Killaloe and is 25 minutes from Limerick city. Expand
The farm facilities include stables and a four-column hayshed Expand
The roadside land at Tinahely is in two lots with one 9.8ac parcel guided at €70,000 and a 19.5ac parcel guided at €145,000 Expand

The 29ac Wicklow grazing farm is located close to Tinahely and Shillelagh, and is for sale by online auction with Kinsella Estates on May 13.

The land at Killaloe is reached by a paved avenue

The farm at Cloonfadda Killaloe hs 28ac in good grazing ground

The 53ac forestry and grass farm is located close to the River Shannon in Killaloe and is 25 minutes from Limerick city.

The farm facilities include stables and a four-column hayshed

The roadside land at Tinahely is in two lots with one 9.8ac parcel guided at €70,000 and a 19.5ac parcel guided at €145,000

Jim O'Brien

THE current land market is dominated by properties of less that 100ac, with the majority in the region of 20ac to 60ac in size. There is a good, steady trade in these holdings, which are selling well and achieving good prices around the country.

One fine place for sale by private treaty is a 53ac forestry and grass farm close to the banks of the Shannon near Killaloe, Co Clare.

