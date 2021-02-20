‘Small increase’ in land values predicted for 2021

A strong finish to 2020 somewhat redeemed a difficult year for land sales, according to the latest Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer. Figures from their agents nationwide indicate an average per acre price of €8,850/ac, down 0.2pc on 2019.

This marginal decline came on the back of a poor 2019 which saw land values decline by 3pc,

While the volume of sales fell sharply in the early months of 2020, the report finds that land values held firm.

After the restrictions eased values increased by 1pc in the final three months of the year which the survey describes as the strongest rate of quarterly growth since 2015. It attributed this increase to pent-up demand and a shortage in supply of agricultural land.

Towards the end of the year, the Midlands, the Midwest and the South East saw price growth of 2.1pc, 1.9pc and 1.6pc respectively. The Mid-East, made up of counties Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, recorded the highest land values at €10,700/ac.

Expand Close A 65ac grassland farm at Cooltrim, Donadea in Co Kildare made €745,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 65ac grassland farm at Cooltrim, Donadea in Co Kildare made €745,000

The report says prices remained static in the West and in the Border counties in quarter four, while land in the South-West increased by 0.5pc.

Overall for the year, prices fell by 3.7pc in the Border counties, 0.6pc in the Midlands and Mid-East, and by 0.2pc in the South West. Prices increased by 1.9pc in the Mid-West and by 1.2pc the South-East.

Grassland fared slightly better than arable land. increasing by 0.7pc in 2020 while arable land values fell by 1.1pc. However, when all the figures were totted year’s end, the price of prime arable land still came out on top at €10,650/ac while prime grassland made €9,900/ac.

Expand Close A 90.5ac farm at Donaghamore, Navan, County Meath made €950,250 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 90.5ac farm at Donaghamore, Navan, County Meath made €950,250

Philip Guckian, Associate Director, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates, said land market showed enormous resilience in 2020 in the face a global crisis.

“While the necessary health restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus undoubtedly had adverse implications for the economy and the land market, overall prices have largely held firm,” he said.

Momentum

“Following the greater reopening of the economy, the second part of the year saw strong upward movement in prices.

Mr Guckian believes that momentum in prices will continue into 2021 with low supply of quality land still an issue. “Land is very sought-after commodity in Ireland and history has shown us that there will always be a market for it,” he said,

“Dairy farming is showing strong signs of growth and with this comes the need for grazing lands which will subsequently increase demand for lands either through letting or sales. Beef prices remained stable and grain prices saw a slight increase in values in 2020. Considering all these factors we may see a small increase in land values in 2021,” he concluded.

Some of the standout sales handled by Sherry Fitzgerald agents in 2020 included: