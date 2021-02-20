Farming

‘Small increase’ in land values predicted for 2021

Sherry Fitzgerald says the continuing demand for quality grazing ground should see modest gains in land prices this year

Rathcoffey Castle and farm, a 224.5ac non-residential tillage holding in north Kildare, made €2m towards the end of 2020. Expand

Jim O'Brien

A strong finish to 2020 somewhat redeemed a difficult year for land sales, according to the latest Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer. Figures from their agents nationwide indicate an average per acre price of €8,850/ac, down 0.2pc on 2019.

This marginal decline came on the back of a poor 2019 which saw land values decline by 3pc,

While the volume of sales fell sharply in the early months of 2020, the report finds that land values held firm.

