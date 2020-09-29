Farming

Farming

Slight drop in land values nationwide as supply tightens

Covid had a stronger impact on supply than on value in the first half of 2020

Trends: This 37ac residential holding at Ballycannon, Kilcock in Co Kildare is guided by Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty at €575,000 or over €15,500/ac. This is typical of higher values for land in the Mid-East counties

Jim O'Brien

A Sherry FitzGerald land survey covering the first six months of 2020 finds the price of prime arable land, excluding Dublin, averages €10,600/ac, with prime grassland making €9,900/ac.

This represents a modest decline of 1.1pc compared to 2019.

Grassland values reduced by 0.3pc, while prime arable land was down 1.7pc and marginal grassland fell by 1.5pc.