Slight drop in land values nationwide as supply tightens

A Sherry FitzGerald land survey covering the first six months of 2020 finds the price of prime arable land, excluding Dublin, averages €10,600/ac, with prime grassland making €9,900/ac.

This represents a modest decline of 1.1pc compared to 2019.

Grassland values reduced by 0.3pc, while prime arable land was down 1.7pc and marginal grassland fell by 1.5pc.

The survey, carried out among 50 Sherry FitzGerald agents nationwide, finds that while Covid-19 had an impact on supply, it does not appear to have had a substantial impact on values.

More worryingly, the report finds that prices have now decreased for five consecutive quarters for the first time since Q4 2016, albeit that the overall rate of decline is marginal.

The Border region saw the biggest reduction in prices at 3.4pc, while decreases of 1.7pc, 1pc and 0.9pc were recorded respectively in the Mid-East (Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare), the Midlands and the South-West. Smaller declines of 0.5pc or less were noted in the Mid-West, in the West and in the South-East.

Excluding Dublin, the highest average prices remain in the Mid-East at approximately €10,550 per acre, and the lowest in the West at €5,700/ac

Looking at the different land types, the regional picture is more varied.

Values for prime arable land are highest in the South-East at approximately €12,650/ac, with the Mid-East at €12,450. The South-West was the only other region in the country above €12,000/ac, with the West lowest at approximately €7,000/ac.

Prime grassland values are highest in the Mid-East at €11,600/ac, slightly higher than in the South-East, the South-West and the Mid-West. At the end of June, prices in the Midlands and the Border region hovered around €9,000/ac while in the West they were €6,000-7,000/ac.

Marginal grassland values year fell at a greater rate, averaging about €5,900/ac.

Restricted supply and Covid

Activity in the market was obviously hampered by Covid restrictions but the survey finds that supply was already limited in the early part of the year and this was exacerbated during lockdown.

While Q2 was the first full quarter affected by Covid-19 the survey indicates that prices were not heavily impacted. Values in the quarter fell 0.6pc, on par with Q1.

In the 12 months to the end of June 2020, prices fell 3.6pc. However, the overall rate of decline is small and has eased since the start of the year.

Much like the rest of the economy, the short-term performance of the agricultural land market remains tied to developments in relation to the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Philip Guckian, associate director with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, believes it is a good time to consider selling.

“With supply levels already low, this should certainly give confidence to vendors considering bringing farms to the market. Overall, the sentiment in the country homes, farms and estates market remains sturdy,” he said.