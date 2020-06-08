Six rural boltholes for those seeking a place with space

With the rapid evolution in homeworking brought on by the Covid-19 emergency, auctioneers are witnessing a significant increase in interest in properties with more space and more distance from the madding crowd.

This can mean anything from a bigger garden to a hobby farm. We take a look at a number of properties around the country that might fit the bill for those looking to find the place with space.

Cloonacoo, Kilcummin, Sligo €175,000; REA McCarrick & Sons, Tubbercurry

This 1980s bungalow (above) on 20ac located in beautiful scenery between the Ox Mountains and the Moy river is on the market with a sweet guide price of €175,000.

The property is 8km from Tubercurry and 1.5km from Cloonacool village.

It adjoins the Moy at the old Stirabout Bridge, constructed under a Famine work scheme and taking its name from the bowls of stirabout (porridge) given as payment to those who built it.

The bungalow is a small three-bedroom dwelling with a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom and is described by auctioneer Roger McCarrick as in need of modernisation.

To the rear is a traditional cottage built about 100 years ago and in need of total repair. Access is by a shared driveway.

The yard is home to a range of dated outbuildings, some in need of repair, while the land, extending to 20ac, is a mix of good and marginal, land with 800m of road frontage on to two roads.

Cloonacool, the local village is located 1.5km away while the local sports field is a few hundred metres away and the farm is looped around Kilcummin graveyard.

Mr McCarrick says the property can be sold in lots or as an entire, with the house and outbuildings guided at €65,000-70,000 and the land guided at €110,000-120,000 or around €6,000/ac.

There is good local interest in the land alone, while interest in the house and the entire is coming from Dublin, Northern Ireland, Britain and the US.

Doorus Demesne, Kinvara, Co Galway, €575,000; Colm Farrell Auctioneers and Estate Agents, Gort

Within 30km of Galway city, this gem of a residential farm includes houses, lakes, coastline and woodland at Doorus Demense on the southern shores of Galway Bay.

Located 4km from Kinvara the 800 sq ft, two-bedroom farmhouse is set on an elevated site reached by a private avenue.

Although in need of refurbishment, the dwelling is in good structural repair, while the 50ac of land is made up of mixed agricultural ground with shoreline frontage and access to the sea.

It also includes two inland freshwater lakes, woodland, a derelict cottage with outbuildings, original internal limestone demesne walls and seaweed rights to the shore line.

The holding once hosted the Manor house of Count De Basterot and while only the garden walls remain partly intact, there may be potential to rebuild the manor house to its original state subject to planning permission. A stone folly located on the coastline could also be restored.

According to auctioneer Colm Farrell while the farm is being sold as an entire, there may be an option to purchase the lands separately.

Labasheeda, Co Clare, €199,950; DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, Ennis

Properties on the Clare side of the Shannon Estuary have a lovely southern aspect. This cottage on 25ac near the west Clare village of Labasheeda overlooking the Shannon Estuary is 19km from Kilrush, 15km from Kilimer car ferry, 35km from Ennis and 67km from Limerick.

In need of complete renovation, the accommodation includes a main reception area with an old flag floor, a wide traditional fireplace, two rooms and a small stairway leading to mezzanine area overhead.

Out of doors are old stone sheds and outbuildings. The land includes a roadside meadow to the front and paddocks to the rear with views of the estuary. A parcel of 13ac is located off a small side road with plenty of road frontage on two sides and views of the Estuary. Douglas Hurley of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley describes it as a lovely compact property and great value.

Baltigeer, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, €250,000; Property Partners McDonnell

Within striking distance of Dublin, this traditional farmhouse, guided at €250,000, is on 23ac near Kinnegad and has a substantial farmyard can be bought for €280,000.

Another 17ac is available at €85,000, while a further 11ac can be bought for €60,000.

Located at Baltigeer on a quiet country road, the property is a five-minute drive from Kinnegad and six minutes from the M4 and M6.

The two-bedroom farmhouse is in need of extensive renovation.

The yard contains a range of sheds built to house livestock and machinery that could easily be transformed into workshops or storage facilities. The property would be ideal for the location of a family business or a distribution business right on the edge of the greater Dublin area.

The 23ac around the house is described as decent grazing ground that could do with a bit of tidying.

A roadside parcel of 11ac is in two fields and made up of 7ac of good grazing, 2ac of rougher grazing and 2ac of bog. Located away from the house, a 17ac parcel of rougher grazing is accessed by an avenue off the public road.

According to Mr McDonnell the property is suitable for a range of customers from local farmers interested in the land, to families wanting to relocate from local towns or the city, or a business location needing work space and storage space for material or vehicles.

Annamoe Trout Fishery, Annamoe, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, €820,000; Catherine O’Reilly, Sherry FitzGerald

Catherine O’Reilly is handling the sale of Annamoe Trout Fishery, a unique property with loads of potential in the beautiful village of Annamoe near Roundwood and Glendalough.

The Annamoe Trout Fishery, a popular tourist attraction, includes a three-bedroom cottage, an angling centre and land extending to almost 11ac.

It also includes two lakes containing generous stocks of trout and is bordered by the Avonmore river, where the property has fly-fishing rights. The centre includes a purpose-built cafe and office building overlooking the main lake and a large car park providing plenty of space for both cars and tour buses on this busy tourist route.

The property once had planning permission to build fishing chalets.

“For those searching for an idyllic location to create a campsite/glamping facility or water sports activity centre, this property is unrivalled,” says Catherine O’Reilly, who is handling the sale.

Ardgroom, Beara Peninsula, West Cork, €190,000; JJ O’Sullivan Estate Agents

This property has certainly the makings of a labour of love. Overlooking the Kenmare River and the northern shoreline of the Beara peninsula, the holding is on 10ac of rough land and the buildings are in need of complete renovation.

The holding is 5km from Ardgroom village and 13km from Castletownbere.

According to auctioneer JJ O'Sullivan, the presence of a derelict dwelling house should ease the passage of planning permission in this remote but extraordinary location.