Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Six rural boltholes for those seeking a place with space

Covid-19 has prompted a surge of interest in properties far from the madding crowd

Expand

Close

Jim O'Brien

With the rapid evolution in homeworking brought on by the Covid-19 emergency, auctioneers are witnessing a significant increase in interest in properties with more space and more distance from the madding crowd.

This can mean anything from a bigger garden to a hobby farm. We take a look at a number of properties around the country that might fit the bill for those looking to find the place with space.

Cloonacoo, Kilcummin, Sligo €175,000; REA McCarrick & Sons, Tubbercurry